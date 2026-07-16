Phuket begins jet ski crackdown, 23 offenders fined on first day

Authorities in Phuket have begun organising and regulating jet ski services, with 23 offenders caught on the first day of a crackdown.

The action followed an inspection visit to Phuket by Sanphet Bunyamanee, Deputy Minister of Transport, who received complaints about jet ski services and law enforcement at tourist sites.

He ordered the Phuket Regional Marine Office to urgently regulate operators and step up inspections and law enforcement to improve safety and confidence among tourists.

On July 15, 2026, officers from the Phuket Regional Marine Office joined forces with Marine Police to inspect and suppress offences under the Navigation in Thai Waters Act, both on land and at sea.

The operation found 23 offenders using vessels without proper boat-use licences, an offence under Section 9 of the Navigation in Thai Waters Act.

Officials imposed the maximum administrative fine of 10,000 baht on each offender.