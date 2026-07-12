Joint task force raids Phuket cannabis shops over suspended licences

Deputy Minister of Interior Phonphir Suwannachawi led the operation with Ronnarong Thipsiri, deputy director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration, and Pol Sub-Lt Singkham Khamyod, director of the Investigation and Legal Affairs Bureau.
A task force from the bureau’s Criminal Investigation Division worked with the Phuket Provincial Administration Office, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, the Thalang District Office, and the Thalang District Public Health Office.
The operation involved searches and arrests at cannabis retail establishments in Thalang and Mueang Phuket districts after authorities found that businesses had defied official orders by illicitly selling cannabis while their licences were suspended.
On-site inspections of cannabis retail establishments in Phuket found that some operators remained open and continued to sell cannabis illicitly to members of the public and tourists despite having their licences suspended, with no regard for the law.
After investigating and gathering evidence, officials planned simultaneous inspections of target premises in the Thalang and Mueang Phuket districts.
They found that the target shop in Thalang remained open and was selling cannabis as reported.
At the same time, another team made arrests at an establishment in Mueang Phuket where officials found the same pattern of alleged offending.
Officials detained all the suspects and seized items with a combined value of more than THB500,000 before handing the suspects and the seized items to local investigators for legal proceedings.
Officials initially charged the suspects under the Protection and Promotion of Thai Traditional Medicine Wisdom Act 1999 with conducting research into, exporting, selling or processing a controlled herb for commercial purposes without a licence from the licensing authority, under Section 46 in conjunction with Sections 52 and 78.
The offence is punishable by imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of up to THB20,000, or both.
They also filed charges under the Food Act 1979 for violating Section 6(10) concerning food labelling, an offence punishable by a fine of up to THB30,000.
The Deputy Minister of Interior said the Ministry of Interior attached great importance to strict law enforcement, particularly against businesses that deliberately defied officials’ orders or sought gain without regard for the law and public safety.
He said the operation confirmed that the state would not allow offenders to use tourist areas to commit offences and would take decisive action against violators without exception.
The Department of Provincial Administration and relevant agencies will continue to intensify oversight, inspections and law enforcement against cannabis retail establishments nationwide to ensure compliance with legal requirements, strengthen confidence in public safety and rigorously uphold order in tourist areas and public spaces.