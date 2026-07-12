Joint task force raids Phuket cannabis shops over suspended licences

Deputy Minister of Interior Phonphir Suwannachawi led the operation with Ronnarong Thipsiri, deputy director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration, and Pol Sub-Lt Singkham Khamyod, director of the Investigation and Legal Affairs Bureau.

A task force from the bureau’s Criminal Investigation Division worked with the Phuket Provincial Administration Office, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, the Thalang District Office, and the Thalang District Public Health Office.

The operation involved searches and arrests at cannabis retail establishments in Thalang and Mueang Phuket districts after authorities found that businesses had defied official orders by illicitly selling cannabis while their licences were suspended.

On-site inspections of cannabis retail establishments in Phuket found that some operators remained open and continued to sell cannabis illicitly to members of the public and tourists despite having their licences suspended, with no regard for the law.

After investigating and gathering evidence, officials planned simultaneous inspections of target premises in the Thalang and Mueang Phuket districts.

They found that the target shop in Thalang remained open and was selling cannabis as reported.

At the same time, another team made arrests at an establishment in Mueang Phuket where officials found the same pattern of alleged offending.