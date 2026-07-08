Phuket Airport seizure – Russian held with 17.6kg of cannabis

A Russian man was arrested at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday after customs officers found cannabis flowers and cannabis resin hidden in two suitcases as he was preparing to leave Thailand, authorities said.

The arrest took place inside the international departure terminal of Phuket International Airport in Mai Khao subdistrict, Thalang district, Phuket, on July 8, 2026.

Customs officer Rawin Kanokakorn and an arresting team inspected two blue BP WORLD wheeled suitcases weighing a combined 8 kilogrammes. The luggage belonged to Mr Sergei Chalabari, 30, a Russian national, according to officials.

During the search, officers found 35 vacuum-sealed packs of cannabis flowers with a total gross weight of 11.4 kilogrammes, together with 12 packs of cannabis resin with a total gross weight of 6.2 kilogrammes. The items were allegedly concealed inside the two suitcases, which were also seized as evidence.