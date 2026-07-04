Travellers warned: smuggling cannabis abroad risks jail and heavy fines

Dr Thewan Thaneerat, deputy director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, said there have been frequent reports in recent months of passengers being arrested after attempting to conceal cannabis while travelling abroad.
The department is therefore warning the public that carrying cannabis on a flight to a country where it remains illegal is considered a serious offence.
Airport security systems today integrate high-resolution computerised X-ray technology with the inspection expertise of customs officers. These systems can efficiently detect abnormalities, including dense organic substances or controlled herbs such as cannabis that may be hidden in luggage.
X-ray machines at cargo checkpoints are also capable of detecting cannabis regardless of the form in which it is transported. Attempts to smuggle it are therefore difficult and carry a high risk of full legal prosecution.
Dr Peeracha Kookasemkit, director of the Medical Cannabis Division, said anyone who smuggles cannabis out of the country without going through customs procedures, or attempts to evade inspection, faces severe legal penalties.
Offenders may be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, fined four times the value of the goods including duties, or both jailed and fined. The seized items will also be confiscated.
The Customs Department has also tightened its penalty criteria, setting fines according to the quantity of cannabis seized at 30,000 baht per kilogramme. Confiscated cannabis will become state property. The new rule has been in effect since June 17, 2026.
In Thailand, cannabis is governed by specific laws for medical and health-related use. However, in some countries, cannabis is still classified as a serious illegal narcotic.
Authorities therefore urge the public to strictly follow the laws of destination countries to avoid losing their freedom and large amounts of money, whether through lack of awareness or deliberate wrongdoing.