Travellers warned: smuggling cannabis abroad risks jail and heavy fines

Dr Thewan Thaneerat, deputy director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, said there have been frequent reports in recent months of passengers being arrested after attempting to conceal cannabis while travelling abroad.

The department is therefore warning the public that carrying cannabis on a flight to a country where it remains illegal is considered a serious offence.

Airport security systems today integrate high-resolution computerised X-ray technology with the inspection expertise of customs officers. These systems can efficiently detect abnormalities, including dense organic substances or controlled herbs such as cannabis that may be hidden in luggage.

X-ray machines at cargo checkpoints are also capable of detecting cannabis regardless of the form in which it is transported. Attempts to smuggle it are therefore difficult and carry a high risk of full legal prosecution.