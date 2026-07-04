Thailand Enforces “Zero Trust” Airport Security to Eradicate Smuggling Rings

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul warns that the breach serves as a systemic wake-up call.

He emphasised that the incident has exposed dangerous loopholes in the country’s aviation screening processes that require immediate and comprehensive reform.

After a meeting with border and aviation officials, Deputy Minister of Transport Phatraphong Phatraprasit announced a strict approach and said that all agencies must be bound by a unified and decisive framework to ensure a security failure of this magnitude never occurs again.