TMD warns of 4-metre waves, heavy rain as monsoon strengthens

Heavy rain risk from July 11-14

The department also warned that isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely from July 11-14 in the South’s west coast, the western part of the Central region and the East.

People in these areas have been advised to beware of heavy accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods, runoff and landslides, especially along waterways, near foothills and in low-lying areas.

The advisory covers areas vulnerable to sudden flooding after continuous rain, including communities close to mountain slopes and drainage channels.

Typhoon Bavi not heading to Thailand

The TMD said Typhoon Bavi, currently over the Pacific Ocean, is expected to move through Taiwan and make landfall in eastern Fujian, China, during July 11-12.

The storm is not expected to move into Thailand and will have no direct impact on the country’s weather.

However, it may help strengthen the southwest monsoon over Thailand. Travellers have been advised to check weather forecasts for their destinations before departure.

Regional forecast until Thursday evening

For the 24-hour forecast from 6pm Wednesday to 6pm Thursday, the North is expected to see scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Uttaradit. Temperatures are forecast at 23-34 degrees Celsius.

The Northeast is forecast to have scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani, with temperatures of 23-35C.

In the Central region, isolated thundershowers are expected mostly in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Temperatures are forecast at 24-37C.

East and South face rougher seas

The East is expected to see isolated thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chanthaburi and Trat. Waves are forecast at 1-2 metres, and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

The South’s east coast is forecast to have isolated thundershowers, mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat. Waves are expected at around 1 metre, rising to 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

On the South’s west coast, scattered thundershowers are expected mostly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. From Phang Nga northward, waves are forecast at about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers. From Phuket southward, waves are expected at 1-2 metres and above 2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok to see afternoon showers

Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to see isolated thundershowers, mostly from the afternoon to evening.

Temperatures in the capital are expected to range from 27-37C, with southwesterly winds of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

The TMD said its next advisory would be issued at 5am on July 9.