Two women arrested at Phuket airport with 32kg of cannabis

Two women were arrested at Phuket International Airport on the same day after customs officers found more than 32 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers concealed in their luggage.

The arrests were made by officers from Phuket Airport Customs House working with Sakhu Police Station inside the international departures terminal on July 9, 2026.

Authorities alleged that both women attempted to take cannabis flowers out of Thailand without completing the required customs procedures.

Filipino passenger found with 14.5kg

The first arrest took place at about 11am after officers inspected a black Pierre Cardin wheeled suitcase belonging to 18-year-old Filipino national Levannah Chelsea Guzman.

Inside the suitcase, officers found 14 vacuum-sealed packages containing cannabis flowers. The packages, including their wrapping, weighed a total of 14.5 kilogrammes.

During questioning, Guzman acknowledged that the suitcase and all the seized items belonged to her, according to authorities.

She was charged with attempting to take goods out of the country before they had undergone customs procedures, an offence under the Customs Act BE 2560 (2017).

Authorities also brought charges under the Narcotics Code, the Protection and Promotion of Traditional Thai Medicine Wisdom Act BE 2542 (1999), the Public Health Ministry’s notification on controlled herbs concerning cannabis issued in 2025, and other relevant legislation.