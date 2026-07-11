Thailand face world No 2 Brazil in crucial VNL 2026 test

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team face a demanding test against world No 2 Brazil in their third match of the final preliminary-round week of the Volleyball Nations League 2026 in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday.

The match at Asue Arena is scheduled to begin at 1.30pm Thailand time, with Thailand seeking a response after losing their opening two matches of the week.

Thailand, ranked 22nd in the world and coached by Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, began the Osaka leg with a straight-set defeat by the United States before losing 3-1 to hosts Japan.

Despite those results, Thailand showed periods of effective quick attacking and determined defence, two features traditionally associated with the team’s style. Brazil, however, represent an even more severe challenge because of their height, blocking strength and powerful wing attack.