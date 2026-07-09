Thailand fall 1-3 to Japan in Women’s VNL Week 3 clash in Osaka

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team suffered a 1-3 defeat to Japan in Week 3 of the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2026 in Osaka on Thursday.

Led by head coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, Thailand went down to the hosts 15-25, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25 in their latest preliminary-round match at the Osaka leg.

Thailand fight back but Japan seal four-set win

Japan took control early, winning the first two sets 25-15 and 25-21 to put Thailand under heavy pressure.