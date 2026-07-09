All lanes shut between Wongwian Yai and Ban Khaek after Purple Line tunnel leak

Engineers assess nearby buildings and tunnel safety

According to an earlier report, a follow-up inspection found the road surface near the southern Purple Line construction site had subsided by a further 20 centimetres. Officials also found slight tilting in some nearby buildings and possible new cracks, although authorities said evacuation was not yet required. The seepage was believed to have come from a joint of a sump pit beneath the tunnel, while pumping and ground-improvement work were underway to control the water flow.

Siripong said engineers were considering several repair options, including sealing both ends of the tunnel and adding water to balance internal and external pressure, as well as injecting fast-setting chemically mixed concrete from outside the tunnel to strengthen the structure.

The affected area is part of Contract 4 of the MRT Purple Line southern extension, covering the Saphan Phut–Dao Khanong section. The 14.982-billion-baht contract is being carried out by Unique Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited, or UNIQ.

DDPM said teams from Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre District 1 in Pathum Thani had been ordered to deploy personnel and specialist equipment to the site. The equipment includes long-distance water pump trucks, structural-collapse rescue vehicles, rapid-response rescue vehicles, high-mast mobile lighting trucks with a minimum height of 9 metres, 10,000-litre water tanker trucks for firefighting support, and Emergency Response Team personnel.

Authorities are urgently surveying the road structure and nearby buildings to prepare a repair plan and determine when the area can safely return to normal use.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Ban Khaek intersection, Prachadipok Road and Wongwian Yai until further notice, and to follow official traffic updates.