Wongwian Yai road sinks 20cm as Purple Line tunnel leak checks widen

Nearby buildings under inspection

Officials have detected slight tilting in some nearby buildings, particularly those fitted with monitoring sensors since the previous day.

When assessed alongside the condition of building extensions, officials said some cracks could be new. However, one building of concern is currently unoccupied.

All surrounding buildings are now being checked. If damage is confirmed, the construction contractor will be required to compensate and assist affected people.

No evacuation yet, but warnings planned

Siripong said the situation had not yet reached the stage where residents must be evacuated, but officials would wait for the engineering team’s full assessment.

For commercial buildings that remain in use, authorities are preparing warnings advising operators and occupants to avoid staying inside while risk remains.

He stressed that the subsidence affects the road surface, not the buildings themselves, and that the problem has so far been found only on the left side of the tunnel alignment, where the water leak occurred.

Leak followed heavy rain in Bangkok

The tunnel leak was first reported after heavy rain in Bangkok on July 8, when water entered an underground construction area near Wongwian Yai. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul later inspected the site with senior transport officials and ordered close monitoring to prevent a repeat of previous tunnel-related incidents.

The affected area is part of Contract 4 of the southern Purple Line project, covering the Saphan Phut–Dao Khanong section. The contract, worth 14.982 billion baht, is being carried out by Unique Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited, or UNIQ.

MRTA says seepage likely from sump pit joint

MRTA’s latest technical assessment suggested the seepage likely came from a joint of the sump pit beneath the tunnel. The contractor has been carrying out ground-improvement work to harden the soil layer and reduce the water flow, while pumping water from the tunnel.

MRTA also said continuous measurements had been carried out at the pedestrian overpass and nearby buildings, with safety monitoring being stepped up under instructions from the prime minister and transport authorities.

Safety checks tightened across underground works

MRTA chairman Montri Dechasakulsom has instructed construction supervisors and contractors across all MRTA projects to strictly comply with safety measures, especially for underground works.

The agency has also been told to prepare emergency response plans with support from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and police, while maintaining communication with workers and the public before work resumes.