MRTA controls Purple Line tunnel seepage, points to sump pit joint

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) inspected the area around Wongwian Yai intersection on Thursday (July 9, 2026), as part of the latest follow-up on water seepage into an underground tunnel at the southern Purple Line project.

MRTA chairman Montri Dechasakulsom and MRTA governor Gardphajon Udomdhammabhakdi joined senior MRTA executives, Department of Rail Transport director-general Pichet Kunadhamraks, and representatives from local administrative and police agencies to inspect the site.

The group followed progress in managing the “water seepage into an underground rail tunnel” at Wongwian Yai intersection, an area under Contract 4 of the Purple Line project, covering the Saphan Phut–Dao Khanong section.

After the incident was detected, MRTA and the PMCSC2 construction supervision consultant closely oversaw checks on the cause and impact of the incident.

Preliminary findings suggest the seepage came from a joint of the sump pit beneath the tunnel.

The Contract 4 contractor has accelerated ground improvement work to harden the soil layer and stop the seepage in line with engineering principles, allowing the volume of water seepage to be controlled quickly.

Water is now being pumped out of the tunnel.