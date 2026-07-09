‘Fathers for hire’ exposed in alleged Chinese newborn birth-certificate scam





Investigators said the case stemmed from an expanded probe into Chinese scammer networks allegedly using Thailand as a base for laundering more than 70 billion baht. The inquiry reportedly found suspicious money transfers through mule accounts to a Chinese woman who had three children holding Thai nationality, prompting checks that allegedly uncovered the use of Thai men as fake husbands or fathers.

Police said the network operated in a structured manner. The hospital officer allegedly contacted Chinese clients and arranged for them to give birth at a private hospital in Thonburi, while a district office official in the same area allegedly handled birth-certificate registration.

The district office process allegedly involved either Thai men registering marriages or falsely certifying themselves as fathers of the children. The fee for this stage was reportedly between 2,000 and 15,000 baht, depending on the arrangement.

Initial checks of the civil-registration database under the Department of Provincial Administration found 62 birth-registration records involving foreign mothers and Thai fathers allegedly linked to the two officials. Investigators also found that the suspects had acted as birth informants or issued birth certificates in at least 19 entries.

Police said the alleged operation had run from 2020 to the present and was advertised in China as a 70,000-baht childbirth package in Thailand. Most of the births were reportedly registered in the Thonburi area.

Investigators believe some Chinese clients wanted Thai nationality for their children so the children could later be used to hold property and assets in Thailand. Police said those assets included both legally acquired property and property allegedly connected to criminal activity and money laundering.

The case is now being expanded to determine whether more officials, brokers or clients were involved in the alleged network.