Chinese gang made fake Thai IDs and used police to extort victims

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) held a joint press conference at the Crime Suppression Division headquarters on Thursday (March 6, 2025), to announce the results of Operation "CIB Game On: Dismantling the Chinese Black Syndicate and Red Notice Fugitive Hunt."
The operation involved simultaneous raids on 11 locations across seven provinces, including Nakhon Ratchasima, Roi Et, Kalasin, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Chonburi, and Bangkok.
Authorities arrested Li Zhijun, a 43-year-old Chinese national, and Aye Sant, a 30-year-old Myanmar national, under arrest warrants issued by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases. The suspects face multiple charges, including document forgery and aiding officials in the production of fraudulent national ID cards. A total of 190 related items were seized during the operation.
In addition, four former Immigration Bureau officers, previously incarcerated on separate charges, were also detained under new warrants related to corruption and misconduct. They now face additional charges, including abuse of power and accepting illicit benefits.
Investigation Unveils Elaborate Scam Targeting Chinese Nationals
The case traces back to late 2023 when a Chinese victim filed a complaint alleging police extortion. The victim had been coerced into paying 2 million baht after being accused of using a forged Thai national ID card.
Further investigation revealed a well-organized criminal operation that had been running since November 2022.
The victim had initially come across an advertisement in a Chinese-language Facebook group offering "legal" Thai national IDs for a fee of 1 million baht. Trusting the offer, the victim contacted the service and was guided by Li Zhijun through the process of obtaining the fraudulent ID at a municipal office in Nakhon Ratchasima, where local officials facilitated fingerprint scanning and photo documentation.
Once the victim received the ID, Li escorted him to the Department of Consular Affairs in Chaeng Watthana to apply for a passport. However, shortly after arrival, three Immigration Bureau officers apprehended the victim, accusing him of using a fake ID. The officers allegedly demanded 5 million baht in exchange for dropping the charges, later settling at 2 million baht. The victim, fearing for their safety, transferred the amount in USDT cryptocurrency before being released later that night.
Organized Network of Fraudulent Identity Issuance
Police investigations revealed a highly structured syndicate with defined roles, including recruiters such as Li Zhijun and his Myanmar wife, document providers who sourced genuine ID holders willing to sell their identities, and local government officials responsible for issuing the fraudulent documents. The network also involved corrupt Immigration Bureau officers who extorted victims.
The operation extended beyond simple forgery. Financial investigations linked the illicit funds to a nominee company allegedly acting as a front for Chinese interests. The firm’s directors were listed as rural farmers receiving a monthly salary, suggesting a cover for laundering money from illegal activities in Mae Sot and neighbouring countries.
Fugitive's Criminal Past and Deeper Connections
Further background checks revealed that Li Zhijun was the subject of a red notice for a massive fraud case in China, where he allegedly swindled 15 billion baht from 3,000 victims in 2019 before fleeing to Thailand in 2021. He managed to obtain a Thai ID through fraudulent means by exploiting nationality verification programs for long-term ethnic minority residents. Both Li and his wife reportedly paid 60,000 baht each to Thai brokers to secure these documents.
After settling in Thailand, Li leveraged his new identity to operate a fraudulent service, guiding Chinese nationals in obtaining fake Thai IDs while simultaneously tipping off Immigration Bureau officers to orchestrate extortion schemes. He also registered 15 shell companies suspected of money laundering.
Law Enforcement Crackdown and Future Investigations
With sufficient evidence, authorities obtained arrest warrants, leading to the apprehension of six key suspects, including Li Zhijun and corrupt officials. Immigration records revealed that Li had been traveling to and from Thailand since 2018 on a tourist visa but chose to remain in the country permanently in 2020 after learning of his red notice in China.
Despite denying all allegations, police remain confident in their case, citing digital evidence from Li’s mobile phone, which contains records of at least 10 other Chinese nationals who sought fraudulent ID services. Financial tracing of Li’s nominee company also uncovered substantial cash flows from criminal activities in Poipet (Cambodia) and the Thai-Myanmar border, totaling 400-500 million baht in just one year. Authorities plan to expand their probe into related criminal enterprises.
Prior Offenses of Arrested Immigration Officers
The four arrested former Immigration Bureau officers were previously charged in early 2023 for kidnapping and extorting a Chinese interpreter and his associate for 10 million baht.