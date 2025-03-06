Chinese gang made fake Thai IDs and used police to extort victims

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) held a joint press conference at the Crime Suppression Division headquarters on Thursday (March 6, 2025), to announce the results of Operation "CIB Game On: Dismantling the Chinese Black Syndicate and Red Notice Fugitive Hunt."

The operation involved simultaneous raids on 11 locations across seven provinces, including Nakhon Ratchasima, Roi Et, Kalasin, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Chonburi, and Bangkok.

Authorities arrested Li Zhijun, a 43-year-old Chinese national, and Aye Sant, a 30-year-old Myanmar national, under arrest warrants issued by the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases. The suspects face multiple charges, including document forgery and aiding officials in the production of fraudulent national ID cards. A total of 190 related items were seized during the operation.

In addition, four former Immigration Bureau officers, previously incarcerated on separate charges, were also detained under new warrants related to corruption and misconduct. They now face additional charges, including abuse of power and accepting illicit benefits.

Investigation Unveils Elaborate Scam Targeting Chinese Nationals

The case traces back to late 2023 when a Chinese victim filed a complaint alleging police extortion. The victim had been coerced into paying 2 million baht after being accused of using a forged Thai national ID card.