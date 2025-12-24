Siripong says Anutin is Bhumjaithai’s sole PM nominee, party to field candidates in every constituency

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, deputy leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, said the party had made its position clear on its prime ministerial nominee, noting that Anutin Charnvirakul, the party leader, had already announced at the party’s policy briefing earlier today that he is the only candidate for prime minister.

Siripong added that Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Suphajee Suthumpun, and Ekniti Nitithanprapas would serve as deputy prime ministers overseeing work in specific policy areas, as in the previous election, insisting there would be no back-up nominee.

He said the party has not set a target for how many MPs it expects to win, but confirmed Bhumjaithai will field constituency candidates nationwide and submit a full party-list of 100 candidates. He said the party believes it can achieve its strongest result yet, as this is the first time it is contesting every constituency.

Siripong also said the party hopes to form a single-party government, arguing it would make governing easier—an outcome he described as the party’s aspiration.

On coalition building, he said it would depend on the post-election numbers, adding that Thailand’s political blocs are no longer as fixed as they once were. He said even parties that have previously ruled out working with certain rivals may ultimately have to reconsider once the final results are known.



