Anutin pledges support for Laos’ ‘Land-Locked to Land-Linked’ policy

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday pledged Thailand’s support for Laos’ “Land-Locked to Land-Linked” policy as the neighbouring country donated US$200,000 to help with flood relief in southern Thailand.
Anutin made the pledge during a courtesy call at Government House by the new Lao ambassador to Thailand, Sisavath Inphachanh, on the occasion of his appointment.
Anutin congratulated Sisavath on his posting. The ambassador expressed condolences over the damage and loss of life caused by the southern floods and handed Anutin a US$200,000 donation from the Lao government.
The two also discussed key bilateral issues, including the impact of the Thailand–Cambodia border conflict on Laos.
The Lao ambassador conveyed sympathy for flood-affected communities in southern Thailand and presented the US$200,000 contribution for relief efforts.
On connectivity and logistics, both sides welcomed the planned opening ceremony of the 5th Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge (Bueng Kan–Bolikhamxay) on December 25, calling it a milestone in celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of Thailand–Laos diplomatic relations.
Anutin said Thailand stands ready to support Laos’ “Land-Locked to Land-Linked” policy and expressed hope for tangible progress as soon as possible on the construction of a railway bridge across the Mekong linking Nong Khai and Vientiane.
On the Thailand–Cambodia border situation, Anutin thanked Laos for listening to Thailand’s briefing and reaffirmed that Thailand had not initiated aggression against Cambodia.
He apologised to Laos for any impact from Thailand’s temporary measures to control fuel exports to Cambodia, saying the steps are aimed at preventing smuggling and are not intended to restrict exports to Laos. He stressed that the matter is strictly bilateral between Thailand and Cambodia.
The two sides noted that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Thailand–Laos diplomatic relations, and said high-level exchanges have continued, alongside a series of celebratory activities.
The Lao ambassador also expressed hope that both sides would work together to convene the Joint Commission (JC) on bilateral cooperation in 2026, with Laos ready to host the meeting.