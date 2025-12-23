Anutin pledges support for Laos’ ‘Land-Locked to Land-Linked’ policy

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday pledged Thailand’s support for Laos’ “Land-Locked to Land-Linked” policy as the neighbouring country donated US$200,000 to help with flood relief in southern Thailand.

Anutin made the pledge during a courtesy call at Government House by the new Lao ambassador to Thailand, Sisavath Inphachanh, on the occasion of his appointment.

Anutin congratulated Sisavath on his posting. The ambassador expressed condolences over the damage and loss of life caused by the southern floods and handed Anutin a US$200,000 donation from the Lao government.