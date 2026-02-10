Japan Households Save More despite Pay Growth: Govt Report

According to the fiscal 2025 report on the country's economic conditions, disposable income rose across all age and income groups from 2019 to 2024, but consumption growth was sluggish, with spending falling in some groups.

The savings rate increased for all groups except those in their 20s.

Lower-income households were more affected by inflation, as rising food costs accounted for a larger share of their spending.

The report said it is important for the government to implement measures to tackle inflation in order to "foster a sense of economic recovery and improve consumer confidence."