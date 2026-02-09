US to Boost Security, Economic Cooperation with Japan after LDP Win

US President Donald Trump is expected to agree with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also president of the LDP, to strengthen their countries' alliance at their summit slated for March 19 in Washington.
US media scrambled to report the results of the election for the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament.
"The election was driven by enthusiasm about Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, and her party's two-thirds supermajority victory appeared to affirm a strong appetite for her 'Japan First' approach," The Washington Post reported.
"The result clears the way for Takaichi to enact a conservative agenda on defence and social issues and to strengthen her position on the global stage," The New York Times said.
A US State Department spokesperson told reporters Sunday that Washington looks forward to continuing to work with Tokyo to advance US security and economic priorities and US-Japan common interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
The spokesperson added that the US-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity, and is stronger than ever before.
Another US government official stated that the election results will strengthen Takaichi's political foundation, making it easier to advance talks on Japan's investment in and loans to the United States.
The White House hopes to have deeper discussions than ever before with the Japanese side, the official also said.
Agenda items at the upcoming Japan-US summit will likely include responses to China and a hike in Japan's defence spending.
Nicholas Szechenyi, a senior fellow and Japan chair at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a US think tank, suggested that the summit will be a good opportunity for Japan to show once again how important it is as an ally of the United States.
He added that the Japanese prime minister should share her economic vision with the United States at a time when the economic power to implement her policies is being tested.
