Tough Road Ahead for Japan's Fiscal Management

As the election was held ahead of the March 31 end of the current fiscal year, the government now needs to accelerate preparations for debating its fiscal 2026 budget proposal at a special session of the Diet, the country's parliament, to be convened as early as next week.

But the government is unlikely to get the budget bill passed by the Diet before the new fiscal year begins in April.

Against this background, compiling a stopgap budget appears unavoidable.

While the LDP pledged in its policy promises to cut the consumption tax rate on food items to zero for two years, the market is paying keen attention to the funding sources.