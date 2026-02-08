Japan's Takaichi aims for blizzard of votes in rare winter election

‘Sanakatsu’ buzzes among younger voters

Known for her blunt speaking style and a hard-working image, Takaichi has gained traction, particularly among younger voters, fuelled by a social media phenomenon dubbed “sanakatsu”, a kind of Sanae fandom linked to items she is seen using, from her handbag to the pink pen she uses for notes in parliament.

A recent poll showed support among voters under 30 topping 90%. Analysts note, however, that younger people are typically less likely to vote than older generations that have long underpinned LDP election performances.

Since taking office, Takaichi has moved to boost defence spending in response to China and has pressed for a consumption-tax cut, steps that have unsettled markets.

She has pledged to suspend the 8% sales tax on food for two years to ease the strain on households facing higher prices, a problem compounded by the yen’s sharp fall.

“If Takaichi wins big, she will have more political room to follow through on key commitments, including on consumption-tax cuts,” said Seiji Inada, managing director at consultancy FGS Global.

He added that markets could react in the days after the vote, with the yen potentially coming under renewed pressure.

Takaichi also received an endorsement from US President Donald Trump on Thursday, a development that could strengthen her appeal to right-leaning voters but risk alienating moderates.