Southern army tightens security on election day Sunday

Fourth Army Area commander Lt Gen Norathip Phoinok has ordered tightened security to protect polling stations in the southern border provinces amid fears of violent attacks by Muslim insurgents.

Norathip, who heads the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4, ordered integrated operations by soldiers, police and officials from the Provincial Administration Department to guard polling stations under the so-called “Web Operation”.

Under the plan, each polling station is guarded by four security personnel drawn from the three agencies. In addition, patrol units and rapid-response teams have been deployed to patrol roads considered at risk of insurgent attacks around the clock.