Southern army tightens security on election day Sunday

Fourth Army Area commander Lt Gen Norathip Phoinok has ordered tightened security to protect polling stations in the southern border provinces amid fears of violent attacks by Muslim insurgents.
Norathip, who heads the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4, ordered integrated operations by soldiers, police and officials from the Provincial Administration Department to guard polling stations under the so-called “Web Operation”.
Under the plan, each polling station is guarded by four security personnel drawn from the three agencies. In addition, patrol units and rapid-response teams have been deployed to patrol roads considered at risk of insurgent attacks around the clock.
According to ISOC Region 4 sources, the command anticipates insurgents may step up attacks to discredit the government, similar to their coordinated attacks on 11 petrol stations on January 11 and the planting of homemade bombs in toilets at the Pattani bus terminal last week.
On Sunday, tens of thousands of Thais working in Malaysia crossed the border back to their home provinces to cast their votes via the Betong and Sungai Kolok border crossings.
Beyond election-day security, ISOC Region 4 has also planned measures ahead of the Muslim holy month, expected to begin on February 18, pending the sighting of the moon. ISOC Region 4 believes insurgents may intensify attacks during the holy month to draw international attention to their cause.