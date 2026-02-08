Pheu Thai PM candidate urges public to 'drive change' as he casts ballot in Lak Si

Pheu Thai’s Yodchanan Wongsawat joins voters in Lak Si, calling for a high turnout to secure national reform as Thailand votes in the 2026 election.



Yodchanan Wongsawat, the Pheu Thai Party’s prime ministerial candidate, has called on the Thai electorate to turn out in record numbers to shape the nation’s future.

Accompanied by his wife, Nantakarn Silpseveekul, Yodchanan arrived at the polls this morning to cast his ballots for both the general election and the national referendum.

The candidate arrived at Polling Station 54, situated near the Beverly Hills housing estate in Thung Song Hong, shortly after 09:00.

After a brief ten-minute process to cast his three separate ballots, Yodchanan spoke to a crowd of gathered media, highlighting the significance of the day’s dual voting process.

"This election is particularly vital because of the concurrent referendum," Yodchanan stated. "I want to invite every Thai citizen to come out and show their power to create change. Every single voice is a building block for the future of our country."

Refuting any suggestion of following "auspicious timings"—a common practice in Thai politics—the candidate noted that he simply intended to fulfil his duty as a private citizen before joining his party colleagues at Pheu Thai headquarters this evening to monitor the official count.



