Prayut Chan-o-cha casts ballot, backs smooth election and referendum

His name appeared on the voter list as number 162, with security and assistance provided by polling officials.

After voting, Prayut gave a brief interview, saying that both the election and the referendum were important and that all sides must help ensure they proceed smoothly.

He also stressed his expectations for the next government, saying it should continue working to develop the country, warning that if progress does not move forward, the election may not reflect its intended purpose.

For Polling Station 11, there are 439 eligible voters for the election and 434 eligible referendum voters.

Overall, since the polls opened, the process has remained calm and orderly, with voters steadily turning out to help shape the direction of Thai politics at this key turning point.