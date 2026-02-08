Natthaphong casts ballot in Bangkok, urges voters to show their power

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader and prime ministerial candidate of the People’s Party, cast his ballot at a polling station at Wat Thong Bang Chueak Nang in Bangkok’s Taling Chan district at 9.48am on Sunday (February 8).
Natthaphong said today was the day people could use their rights and make their voices heard.
He added that he was pleased to see a lively voting atmosphere and, after speaking with polling station officials, learned that many voters had been steadily turning out.
He said he was confident turnout would exceed 70% and urged people to vote before polls closed at 5pm, for both the election and the referendum.
He stressed that “power lies at the tip of the pen” for every citizen, and that those who want a better future for Thailand should come out in large numbers to show their strength.
On election monitoring, Natthaphong said the party had deployed teams throughout the day to observe voting and the counting process to help protect people’s rights and votes.
He added that no worrying irregularities had been reported so far, and offered encouragement to polling station officials at every station to carry out their duties fully and ensure the referendum is conducted transparently.