Natthaphong casts ballot in Bangkok, urges voters to show their power

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader and prime ministerial candidate of the People’s Party, cast his ballot at a polling station at Wat Thong Bang Chueak Nang in Bangkok’s Taling Chan district at 9.48am on Sunday (February 8).

Natthaphong said today was the day people could use their rights and make their voices heard.

He added that he was pleased to see a lively voting atmosphere and, after speaking with polling station officials, learned that many voters had been steadily turning out.

He said he was confident turnout would exceed 70% and urged people to vote before polls closed at 5pm, for both the election and the referendum.