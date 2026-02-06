Natthaphong rallies 20 million votes to challenge elite control over power

On Friday, February 6, at the Thai-Japanese Sports Centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok, the People’s Party held its final rally under the campaign slogan “Change,” gathering thousands of supporters.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party and its prime ministerial candidate, delivered a passionate speech urging voters to make a decisive choice on February 8.

He emphasized that the politics of the people should be straightforward: ensuring that the people's voice truly matters. In the past, politicians viewed votes merely as numbers, using them to negotiate for ministerial positions or to fund their next campaign. He stated that this election would be different, marking a turning point for Thai politics.

The leader shared his pride in the progress the party had made, recalling their journey since the Future Forward Party era. "The politics of the people is becoming a reality more and more every day," he added.

He highlighted the party’s achievements, including advancing policies for transparent social security and energy freedom, despite being in opposition. He then called for a collective effort to break down the monopoly of power held by the elite.