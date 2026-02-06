Natthaphong rallies 20 million votes to challenge elite control over power

On Friday, February 6, at the Thai-Japanese Sports Centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok, the People’s Party held its final rally under the campaign slogan “Change,” gathering thousands of supporters.
Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party and its prime ministerial candidate, delivered a passionate speech urging voters to make a decisive choice on February 8.
He emphasized that the politics of the people should be straightforward: ensuring that the people's voice truly matters. In the past, politicians viewed votes merely as numbers, using them to negotiate for ministerial positions or to fund their next campaign. He stated that this election would be different, marking a turning point for Thai politics.
The leader shared his pride in the progress the party had made, recalling their journey since the Future Forward Party era. "The politics of the people is becoming a reality more and more every day," he added.
He highlighted the party’s achievements, including advancing policies for transparent social security and energy freedom, despite being in opposition. He then called for a collective effort to break down the monopoly of power held by the elite.
Natthaphong reflected on the party’s challenging but beautiful journey over the past eight years, through obstacles, fake news, legal battles, and even attacks on their character. "The resilience and belief in the politics of the people is what keeps us united to this day," he noted.
He outlined that there are many issues to overcome, such as drafting a new constitution, tackling corruption, breaking up monopolies, developing secondary cities, resolving deep-rooted state issues, removing the military from politics, and eliminating police impunity.
While these are not easy tasks, he added, "We believe we can achieve them with the power of the people’s voice."
Looking forward, Natthaphong urged the people to aim for 20 million votes in the February 8 election, with the goal of dismantling the power structures that have held the nation back. He promised that, if elected, the People’s Party would deliver real progress, ensuring that the voices of the people would shape Thailand's future.
He asserted that the party's 498 candidates, along with the leadership team, were fully prepared, and with over 200 policies, they would deliver results within the first year.
"We will begin implementing policies within the first three months, and within four years, we promise to fight corruption, recover over 100 billion baht for public welfare, and improve the quality of life for all," he said.
“On February 8, once again, the power in the hands of everyone will determine the future of Thailand," he said. "Will it be a future where politics, the economy, and opportunities for our children are monopolized, or a future where politics belongs to the people, with equal opportunities for all?"
He concluded, “The future is not just something I decide; it’s something you all decide. On February 8, I want everyone to vote for the People’s Party with two ballots, to approve the drafting of a new constitution, and change the future on February 9 into a better one for our children and a more progressive Thailand."
After the rally, the People’s Party leadership, including former representatives from the Future Forward and Move Forward parties, swore an oath to the people, pledging their dedication to creating a new government that truly represents the people.