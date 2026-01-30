Nida Poll: 'People's Party' ranked #1, Natthaphong for PM

On January 30, 2026, the Nida Poll, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), revealed the results of its latest survey titled “Second Round of Election Trends 2026”.

The survey, conducted from January 23-27, 2026, targeted 2,500 participants from across Thailand, aged 18 and above, from various regions, education levels, occupations, and income brackets. The survey was conducted through random sampling and telephone interviews, with a margin of error not exceeding 0.05 at a 97.0% confidence level.

When asked which candidate the public would support for the position of Prime Minister, the results were as follows: