Nida Poll: 'People's Party' ranked #1, Natthaphong for PM

On January 30, 2026, the Nida Poll, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), revealed the results of its latest survey titled “Second Round of Election Trends 2026”.
The survey, conducted from January 23-27, 2026, targeted 2,500 participants from across Thailand, aged 18 and above, from various regions, education levels, occupations, and income brackets. The survey was conducted through random sampling and telephone interviews, with a margin of error not exceeding 0.05 at a 97.0% confidence level.
When asked which candidate the public would support for the position of Prime Minister, the results were as follows:
5.80% of respondents selected others, including Julapun Amornvivat (Pheu Thai), Thammanat Prompao (Kla Tham Party), Seripisut Temeeyaves (Thai Liberal Party), Mongkolkit Suksintharanon (New Alternative Party), Veerayooth Kanchoochat (People’s Party), Suriya Jungrungruangkit (Pheu Thai), Suchatvee Suwansawat (Thai Kao Mai Party), Jade Donavanik (Rak Chart Party), Prayut Chan-o-cha, Korn Chatikavanij (Democrat Party), Jatuporn Buruspat (New Opportunity Party), Suphajee Suthumpun, and others.
When asked which party respondents were most likely to vote for in the constituency elections:
3.28% of respondents selected others, including Thai Liberal Party, Palang Pracharat Party, New Alternative Party, Thai Kao Mai Party, New Opportunity Party, and others.
Finally, when asked about party-list voting intentions, the results were:
3.20% selected others, including Sereerum Thai Party, Palang Pracharat Party, New Alternative Party, Thai Kao Mai Party, Sairum Lang Group, Rak Chart Party, New Opportunity Party, Thai Nation Party, Greens Party, and others.
Demographic Breakdown of the Sample:
The sample consisted of 47.96% men and 52.04% women. The sample also included:
Regarding marital status:
In terms of education:
Regarding occupation:
Regarding income: