Nida Poll: 'People's Party' ranked #1, Natthaphong for PM

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30, 2026

Nida Poll shows People's Party leading, with Natthaphong as top choice for PM. Anutin and Abhisit trail behind Yothachana in the race for PM.

On January 30, 2026, the Nida Poll, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), revealed the results of its latest survey titled “Second Round of Election Trends 2026”.

The survey, conducted from January 23-27, 2026, targeted 2,500 participants from across Thailand, aged 18 and above, from various regions, education levels, occupations, and income brackets. The survey was conducted through random sampling and telephone interviews, with a margin of error not exceeding 0.05 at a 97.0% confidence level.

When asked which candidate the public would support for the position of Prime Minister, the results were as follows:

  • 1st place: 29.08% of respondents selected Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (People's Party).
  • 2nd place: 22.24% selected Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party).
  • 3rd place: 12.52% selected Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party).
  • 4th place: 12.12% selected Yodchanan Wongsawat (Pheu Thai Party).
  • 5th place: 9.36% said they had not yet decided.
  • 6th place: 3.76% selected Gen Rangsi Kitiyanasap (Economic Party).
  • 7th place: 1.92% selected Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation Party).
  • 8th place: 1.68% selected Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party).
  • 9th place: 1.24% selected Sirikanya Tansakun (People’s Party).

5.80% of respondents selected others, including Julapun Amornvivat (Pheu Thai), Thammanat Prompao (Kla Tham Party), Seripisut Temeeyaves (Thai Liberal Party), Mongkolkit Suksintharanon (New Alternative Party), Veerayooth Kanchoochat  (People’s Party), Suriya Jungrungruangkit (Pheu Thai), Suchatvee Suwansawat (Thai Kao Mai Party), Jade Donavanik (Rak Chart Party), Prayut Chan-o-cha, Korn Chatikavanij (Democrat Party), Jatuporn Buruspat (New Opportunity Party), Suphajee Suthumpun, and others.

When asked which party respondents were most likely to vote for in the constituency elections:

  • 1st place: 33.56% selected People's Party.
  • 2nd place: 22.76% selected Bhumjaithai Party.
  • 3rd place: 16.92% selected Pheu Thai Party.
  • 4th place: 12.76% selected Democrat Party.
  • 5th place: 3.44% selected Economic Party.
  • 6th place: 2.92% said they had not yet decided.
  • 7th place: 1.84% selected United Thai Nation Party.
  • 8th place: 1.40% selected Kla Tham Party.
  • 9th place: 1.08% selected Thai Sang Thai Party.

3.28% of respondents selected others, including Thai Liberal Party, Palang Pracharat Party, New Alternative Party, Thai Kao Mai Party, New Opportunity Party, and others.

Finally, when asked about party-list voting intentions, the results were:

  • 1st place: 34.20% selected People’s Party.
  • 2nd place: 22.60% selected Bhumjaithai Party.
  • 3rd place: 16.20% selected Pheu Thai Party.
  • 4th place: 13.20% selected Democrat Party.
  • 5th place: 3.40% selected Economic Party.
  • 6th place: 2.60% said they had not yet decided.
  • 7th place: 2.20% selected United Thai Nation Party.
  • 8th place: 1.20% selected Kla Tham Party.
  • 9th place: 1.12% selected Thai Sang Thai Party.

3.20% selected others, including Sereerum Thai Party, Palang Pracharat Party, New Alternative Party, Thai Kao Mai Party, Sairum Lang Group, Rak Chart Party, New Opportunity Party, Thai Nation Party, Greens Party, and others.

Demographic Breakdown of the Sample:

  • 8.52% were from Bangkok.
  • 18.68% were from Central Thailand.
  • 17.80% were from Northern Thailand.
  • 33.28% were from Northeastern Thailand.
  • 13.84% were from Southern Thailand.
  • 7.88% were from Eastern Thailand.

The sample consisted of 47.96% men and 52.04% women. The sample also included:

  • 12.16% aged 18-25.
  • 17.80% aged 26-35.
  • 17.96% aged 36-45.
  • 26.36% aged 46-59.
  • 25.72% aged 60+.
  • 96.72% followed Buddhism.
  • 2.72% followed Islam.
  • 0.56% followed Christianity or other religions.

Regarding marital status:

  • 37.64% were single.
  • 60.52% were married.
  • 1.84% were widowed, divorced, or separated.

In terms of education:

  • 0.32% had no formal education.
  • 17.92% completed elementary school.
  • 35.60% completed secondary school or equivalent.
  • 10.48% completed vocational or equivalent education.
  • 30.64% completed a bachelor’s degree or equivalent.
  • 5.04% completed education beyond a bachelor’s degree.

Regarding occupation:

  • 9.76% were government employees/public servants.
  • 17.80% worked in private companies.
  • 21.68% were business owners/self-employed.
  • 11.48% were farmers/fishermen.
  • 15.40% worked as general labourers.
  • 17.20% were housewives/retired/unemployed.
  • 6.68% were students.

Regarding income:

  • 19.60% had no income.
  • 3.72% earned under 5,000 baht.
  • 15.32% earned 5,001-10,000 baht.
  • 33.96% earned 10,001-20,000 baht.
  • 10.68% earned 20,001-30,000 baht.
  • 4.88% earned 30,001-40,000 baht.
  • 2.20% earned 40,001-50,000 baht.
  • 1.32% earned 50,001-60,000 baht.
  • 0.40% earned 60,001-70,000 baht.
  • 0.16% earned 70,001-80,000 baht.
  • 0.44% earned over 80,000 baht.
  • 7.32% did not specify their income.
