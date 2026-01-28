Nation Poll calls it: ‘Orange–blue–red’ are breathing down one another’s necks

Nation Poll has released findings from a nationwide survey conducted in the final stretch before election day.

After a door-to-door survey of more than 10,000 people in all regions, the overall picture shows the People’s Party and Bhumjaithai running so close they are “breathing down one another’s necks”, while Pheu Thai is in third place — yet still delivering surprises by overtaking rivals and leading in several areas.

Nation Poll deployed field teams nationwide using a “walk-and-survey, knock-on-doors” approach, covering Thai voters in every region.

The country was divided into nine regional clusters of provinces, with interviews conducted down to community and village level, both inside and outside municipal areas. Each region had 1,200 respondents, for a nationwide total of 10,890 respondents.

The survey found that at the national level, voters show the strongest tendency to choose constituency MPs from Bhumjaithai and the People’s Party, at almost identical levels: 21.14% and 21.11% respectively (with Bhumjaithai slightly ahead). Next came Pheu Thai at 17.56%, followed by the Democrat Party at 7.58%. However, 23.85% said they were still undecided.

For party-list MPs, voters show the strongest tendency to choose the People’s Party and Bhumjaithai, again at very similar levels: 21.89% and 20.59% respectively (with the People’s Party slightly ahead). Next came Pheu Thai at 17.02% and the Democrat Party at 7.9%. Those still undecided accounted for 24.73%.

Compared with the 2023 election, the results are a stark contrast. In 2023, the top contenders for first place were Pheu Thai and the Move Forward Party (as it then was). Bhumjaithai’s popularity at that time stood at 11.08% in the constituency system and 9.62% in the party-list system.