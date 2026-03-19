Thailand to experience hotter weather as thunderstorms remain possible

THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2026

Daytime heat is expected to build across upper Thailand, while scattered thunderstorms may still occur in parts of the country, with Bangkok and its vicinity also at risk of rain.

  • Upper Thailand is forecast to have hot daytime conditions, with maximum temperatures reaching 36-39°C, due to a heat-induced low-pressure area.
  • Isolated thunderstorms are expected in 35 provinces, caused by moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
  • The public, especially in the north, is advised to take health precautions due to the heat, while mariners are warned to navigate with caution in thunderstorm areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Thursday (March 19) warns of hotter daytime conditions, while thunderstorms are still expected in 35 provinces.

Bangkok and its vicinity have a 10% chance of rain.

Thailand to experience hotter weather as thunderstorms remain possible

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will be hot during the day, but isolated thundershowers remain likely, mainly in the lower North, the Central region and the East.

This is because a heat-induced low-pressure area is covering upper Thailand, while southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand.

People in northern Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot weather and to be aware of the dangers of thunderstorms.

In the South, isolated thundershowers are expected due to south-easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are weak, at around 1 metre, and more than 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Thursday (March 19) to 6am Friday (March 20)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature 25-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 33-36°C
  • Southerly winds at 10-15 km/h

North

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature 18-23°C
  • Maximum temperature 33-39°C
  • South-westerly winds at 5-15 km/h

Northeast

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin.
  • Minimum temperature 19-23°C
  • Maximum temperature 36-38°C
  • South-easterly winds at 10-15 km/h

Central region

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram.
  • Minimum temperature 23-25°C
  • Maximum temperature 36-39°C
  • Southerly winds at 10-15 km/h

East

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 20% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 22-25°C
  • Maximum temperature 32-37°C
  • South-easterly winds at 15-30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms

South (east coast)

  • Thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.
  • Minimum temperature 22-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 32-37°C
  • South-easterly winds at 15-30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre high, and more than 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms

South (west coast)

  • Thundershowers in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket.
  • Minimum temperature 22-25°C
  • Maximum temperature 34-36°C
  • South-easterly winds at 15-30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre high. Offshore and in areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 1 metre high.
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