Thailand to experience hotter weather as thunderstorms remain possible

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will be hot during the day, but isolated thundershowers remain likely, mainly in the lower North, the Central region and the East.

This is because a heat-induced low-pressure area is covering upper Thailand, while southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand.

People in northern Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot weather and to be aware of the dangers of thunderstorms.

In the South, isolated thundershowers are expected due to south-easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are weak, at around 1 metre, and more than 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.