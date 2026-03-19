Thailand to experience hotter weather as thunderstorms remain possible

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Thursday (March 19) warns of hotter daytime conditions, while thunderstorms are still expected in 35 provinces.
Bangkok and its vicinity have a 10% chance of rain.
Upper Thailand will be hot during the day, but isolated thundershowers remain likely, mainly in the lower North, the Central region and the East.
This is because a heat-induced low-pressure area is covering upper Thailand, while southerly and south-easterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand.
People in northern Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot weather and to be aware of the dangers of thunderstorms.
In the South, isolated thundershowers are expected due to south-easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand are weak, at around 1 metre, and more than 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
Bangkok and vicinity
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)