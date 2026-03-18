Hot weather persists as thundershowers approach, with heavier rain in Bangkok

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will be hot during the day, but isolated thundershowers remain likely in some areas, mostly in the Central and Eastern regions.

This is because a heat low-pressure system is covering the North and Central regions, while southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot weather and to beware of the dangers of thundershowers.

The South will see isolated thundershowers in some areas due to easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Winds and waves in the lower Gulf are moderate, with waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershower areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.