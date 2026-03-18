Hot weather persists as thundershowers approach, with heavier rain in Bangkok

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2026

Thailand will continue to see hot daytime conditions, though isolated storms are expected in some areas, especially in the Central and Eastern regions, while Bangkok may experience more rain.

  • Hot weather is expected to persist across upper Thailand, with authorities advising residents to take health precautions.
  • Thundershowers are forecast for 28 provinces, primarily concentrated in the Central and Eastern regions.
  • Bangkok and its surrounding areas are specifically predicted to receive heavier rain, with thundershowers covering 20% of the area.
  • The weather pattern is caused by a heat low-pressure system combined with moist winds from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast Wednesday’s (March 18) weather, naming 28 provinces that should prepare for thundershowers, mostly in the Central and Eastern regions.

Bangkok and its vicinity are also expected to see heavier rain, covering 20% of the area.

Hot weather persists as thundershowers approach, with heavier rain in Bangkok

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours

Upper Thailand will be hot during the day, but isolated thundershowers remain likely in some areas, mostly in the Central and Eastern regions.

This is because a heat low-pressure system is covering the North and Central regions, while southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot weather and to beware of the dangers of thundershowers.

The South will see isolated thundershowers in some areas due to easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Winds and waves in the lower Gulf are moderate, with waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershower areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.

Hot weather persists as thundershowers approach, with heavier rain in Bangkok

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Wednesday (March 18) to 6am Thursday (March 19)

Bangkok and its vicinity

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers covering 20% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature 25-27°C
  • Maximum temperature 34-36°C
  • Southerly winds at 10-15 km/h

North

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers covering 10% of the area, mostly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun provinces.
  • Minimum temperature 17-24°C
  • Maximum temperature 33-38°C
  • Southwesterly winds at 5-15 km/h

Northeast

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers covering 10% of the area, mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces.
  • Minimum temperature 19-23°C
  • Maximum temperature 35-37°C
  • Easterly winds at 10-15 km/h

Central

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers covering 20% of the area, mostly in Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram provinces.
  • Minimum temperature 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 35-37°C
  • Southerly winds at 10-15 km/h

East

  • Hot during the day, with thundershowers covering 20% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.
  • Minimum temperature 23-27°C
  • Maximum temperature 31-37°C
  • Southeasterly winds at 15-30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre high, and above 2 metres in thundershower areas

South (east coast)

  • Thundershowers covering 20% of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces.
  • Minimum temperature 22-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 31-36°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: southeasterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves around 1 metre high, and above 2 metres in thundershower areas
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: easterly winds at 15-35 km/h. Waves 1-2 metres high, and above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

South (west coast)

  • Thundershowers covering 10% of the area, mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi provinces.
  • Minimum temperature 24-26°C
  • Maximum temperature 33-37°C
  • Easterly winds at 15-30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre high. Offshore and in thunderstorm areas, waves above 1 metre
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