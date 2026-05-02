Thailand Braced for Extreme Heatwaves and Torrential Southern Storms



The Meteorological Department warns of temperatures hitting 40°C in the north, while an easterly wind wave is set to trigger heavy rain and rough seas.



Weather officials have issued a dual-threat warning for Thailand as the country grapples with a combination of "extreme heat" in the north and the imminent arrival of heavy tropical storms in the south.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) confirmed on Saturday that a low-pressure system caused by intense heat is currently blanketing Upper Thailand.

This is expected to push temperatures to a sweltering 40°C in several northern provinces, including Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son.

Health officials have urged the public to exercise extreme caution, advising citizens to avoid prolonged outdoor activities to mitigate the risk of heatstroke.

Despite the dry heat, moisture-laden winds from the south-east may still trigger isolated "heat storms" and sudden gusts of wind across the central plains and the capital.