EssilorLuxottica Designates Thailand as Strategic Global Hub for Next-Generation Lens Innovation

The world’s leading eyewear group has opened a 5,000sqm R&D centre to bridge the gap between advanced research and its four major Thai manufacturing bases.
EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in ophthalmic lenses and frames, has officially designated Thailand as a "strategic hub" for its future technology.
The conglomerate has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Research and Development (R&D) centre in Lat Krabang, designed to consolidate its "end-to-end" supply chain—from the molecular engineering of materials to industrial-scale production.
The move comes on the heels of the group’s high-profile acquisition of a "meaningful stake" in Top Charoen, Thailand’s largest optical retailer.
The deal, which closed in April 2026, grants the Franco-Italian giant direct access to a network of over 2,000 stores, providing a powerful domestic platform for its latest product launches.
The Synergy of Retail and Research
Speaking to Krungthep Turakij at the inauguration, Davide Schinetti, chief operating officer of EssilorLuxottica, revealed that the decision to invest heavily in Thailand was driven by the kingdom's unique manufacturing capacity.
With four existing plants across Pathum Thani, Lat Krabang, Chonburi, and Rayong, Thailand is already a vital artery for the company's global exports.
Schinetti explained that the Top Charoen partnership is the "final piece" of the puzzle.
"Top Charoen will empower us to deliver our newest innovations directly to the widest possible audience," he said. "They are a critical channel for region-wide access, and their vision for eye care aligns perfectly with our own."
Pioneering 'Smart' and Medical Eyewear
The new 5,000-square-metre facility will not only serve the Thai market but will supply operations in France, China, Mexico, and the Philippines.
The hub is tasked with unlocking three specific growth pillars:
Iconic Brands: High-efficiency production for global names such as Ray-Ban and Oakley.
Smart Tech: Developing the next generation of wearable devices, such as the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.
Myopia Management: Creating specialised medical lenses to combat the rising levels of short-sightedness in children across Asia.
Resilience Amid Global Volatility
Despite the escalating conflict in the Middle East—which threatens the supply of the petrochemical precursors used to manufacture lenses—Schinetti remained confident.
He told Krungthep Turakij that the group has implemented "robust contingency plans" and sophisticated supply chain management to insulate its Thai operations from external shocks.
Pierre Fromentin, head of Chemicals & Materials Technology at the new centre, added that the focus remains on "accelerating the transition from lab to factory floor."
By co-locating R&D with manufacturing, EssilorLuxottica aims to meet the modern demand for eyewear that is significantly lighter and more durable, yet tailored to the specific optical needs of the individual.