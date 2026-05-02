EssilorLuxottica Designates Thailand as Strategic Global Hub for Next-Generation Lens Innovation

The world’s leading eyewear group has opened a 5,000sqm R&D centre to bridge the gap between advanced research and its four major Thai manufacturing bases.

EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in ophthalmic lenses and frames, has officially designated Thailand as a "strategic hub" for its future technology.

The conglomerate has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Research and Development (R&D) centre in Lat Krabang, designed to consolidate its "end-to-end" supply chain—from the molecular engineering of materials to industrial-scale production.

The move comes on the heels of the group’s high-profile acquisition of a "meaningful stake" in Top Charoen, Thailand’s largest optical retailer.

The deal, which closed in April 2026, grants the Franco-Italian giant direct access to a network of over 2,000 stores, providing a powerful domestic platform for its latest product launches.

The Synergy of Retail and Research

Speaking to Krungthep Turakij at the inauguration, Davide Schinetti, chief operating officer of EssilorLuxottica, revealed that the decision to invest heavily in Thailand was driven by the kingdom's unique manufacturing capacity.

With four existing plants across Pathum Thani, Lat Krabang, Chonburi, and Rayong, Thailand is already a vital artery for the company's global exports.

Schinetti explained that the Top Charoen partnership is the "final piece" of the puzzle.