Srettha holds series of meetings with French business leaders in Paris

Srettha is visiting France from March 7-12, and is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to present a plan on making Thailand the regional hub for aviation, transportation, tourism, and manufacturing of electric vehicles.

The series of meetings on Friday started at 8.50am (local time), when the Thai PM met with Sébastien Bazin, chief executive officer of AccorHotels, to discuss co-promotion campaigns to boost tourism in Thailand and Asean.

At 9.30am, Srettha met with Pascal Morand, executive president of Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Franch’s high fashion federation with over 100 member associations, to discuss a plan on making Thailand a Southeast Asian centre of fashion and design, as well as young designer training programme.

At 10.50am, Srettha met with Gwendal Poullennec, international director of Michelin Guide, a guidebook of restaurants and hotels for travellers since 1900, to discuss the opportunity to promote Thailand’s soft power in foods, as well as ways for Thai chefs and restaurant operators to earn stars under Michelin Guide standards.

At 11.30am, the Thai PM met with Bénédicte Épinay, chief executive officer of Comité Colbert, an independent organisation to promote luxury brands of France and other European countries. Srettha invited the organisation’s members to visit Thailand, study the country’s soft power and hold discussions with the National Soft Power Strategic Committee on how to develop Thai products and add value to Thai culture.