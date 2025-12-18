Sa Kaeo remains tense: First Army summarizes Day 11 clash

The First Army’s Eastern Operations Center reported that heavy fighting took place in three key areas:

Ban Khlong Phang, Ta Phraya District: Thai forces used strategic maneuvers and artillery fire to gain control of the open land area, while the Cambodian forces continued to hold their positions, launching BM-21 rocket artillery and grenade launcher attacks. Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung District: Thai forces continued their strategy to control the area with artillery support. The Cambodian forces continued their resistance with artillery and attempted to reinforce their troops to push back Thai positions. Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung District: Similar to the previous areas, Thai forces used artillery support to secure the area, while Cambodia maintained their defensive positions and continued artillery fire.

Today, the Royal Thai Air Force conducted air strikes targeting Cambodian military units identified as artillery positions, weapons depots, and ammunition sites located in the Poipet area and the Sri Sopon District across from Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaeo Province. This was deemed a direct threat to Thai military and civilian safety, though it did not impact Cambodian civilians or non-combatants.

As of today, one additional Thai soldier has been reported injured.