Cyber police and army tighten Sa Kaeo border plan to bring Thais home from Cambodia

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2025

Thai cyber police, military and civilian agencies set a plan at the Sa Kaeo border to receive thousands of Thais from Cambodia, prioritising trafficking victims

Pol Lt Gen Surapol Prembutr, commissioner of the CCIB, joined Pol Maj Gen Srayut Junnawat, commander of CCIB Division 2, Pol Maj Gen Songklod Krikkritaya, commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, and Pol Maj Gen Thaworn Dulayawit, Sa Kaeo provincial police chief, for a high-level meeting at Aranyaprathet police station.

They met with officers from the 19th Military Circle, local administrators and officials from the Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office to agree on measures to handle the return of Thais from Cambodia and inspect readiness at the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint.

The meeting reached four key conclusions:

  • No cap on daily returnees
  • All agencies must coordinate closely.
  • Immigration officers and all relevant units must be ready to process Thais if Cambodia releases them, allowing as many as possible to re-enter each day with no numerical limit.
  • Efficient screening and focus on trafficking victims

Screening at the border must be effective, checking for:

  • people with outstanding arrest warrants or active complaints
  • and especially those who may be victims of human trafficking networks.

Thousands of Thais still blocked in Poipet

On the morning of the meeting, more than 100 Thais were seen waiting on the Cambodian side in front of the checkpoint but were not allowed to cross back.

Intelligence suggests Cambodia has not yet adopted a policy to release Thai nationals.

Initial estimates indicate 7,000–8,000 Thais want to return (those organising their own return, not including cases handled via emergency passports through the embassy, with coordination mostly done through Facebook).

Authorities in Poipet, Cambodia are reportedly still discussing whether to allow Thais to go home.

Dedicated centre to separate victims from offenders

Agencies will inspect and prepare facilities to serve as an operations and screening centre.

The centre will be used to:

  • separate trafficking victims from criminal suspects
  • send those involved in offences into the legal process

There will be daily coordination meetings to monitor the situation and adjust measures as needed.

Authorities emphasised that Thailand is ready to receive all Thais who wish to come home, while ensuring that trafficked victims are identified and protected, and that suspects linked to online scam and trafficking networks are brought before the law.

 

 

 

 

