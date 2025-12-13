Cyber police and army tighten Sa Kaeo border plan to bring Thais home from Cambodia

Thousands of Thais still blocked in Poipet

On the morning of the meeting, more than 100 Thais were seen waiting on the Cambodian side in front of the checkpoint but were not allowed to cross back.

Intelligence suggests Cambodia has not yet adopted a policy to release Thai nationals.

Initial estimates indicate 7,000–8,000 Thais want to return (those organising their own return, not including cases handled via emergency passports through the embassy, with coordination mostly done through Facebook).

Authorities in Poipet, Cambodia are reportedly still discussing whether to allow Thais to go home.

Dedicated centre to separate victims from offenders

Agencies will inspect and prepare facilities to serve as an operations and screening centre.

The centre will be used to:

separate trafficking victims from criminal suspects

send those involved in offences into the legal process

There will be daily coordination meetings to monitor the situation and adjust measures as needed.

Authorities emphasised that Thailand is ready to receive all Thais who wish to come home, while ensuring that trafficked victims are identified and protected, and that suspects linked to online scam and trafficking networks are brought before the law.