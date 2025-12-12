First Army tightens grip on Sa Kaeo front, holds Nong Ya Kaeo as Cambodia blocks stranded Thais in Poipet

The First Army Area says it has secured control of Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district but is still battling heavy resistance in neighbouring sectors, while Cambodians continue to block Thai nationals from returning home via Poipet for a second day.
In its situation report for 6pm on December 12, 2025, the First Army’s Operations Centre said the Burapha Force is now on its fifth day of operations to defend Thai sovereignty along the Sa Kaeo section of the border with Cambodia.
Nong Ya Kaeo secured, Khlong Phaeng and Nong Chan under fire
Thai troops have taken and are holding Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, deploying along Thailand’s claimed line. Cambodian forces are attempting to dislodge them with BM-21 rockets, artillery, mortars and, for the first time in this sector, bomb-dropping drones, the report said.
Two nearby areas – Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya district and Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung – remain contested. Cambodian troops are mounting intense resistance there with continuous BM-21, artillery and mortar fire. The open terrain makes Thai operations particularly difficult, the First Army noted.
However, Thai forces have destroyed an enemy munitions depot in Ban Jok Chey, directly opposite Ban Nong Chan on the Cambodian side.
Khlong Luek crossing ready – but Thais still blocked in Poipet
The army said it is also holding and protecting key points at Ban Khlong Luek in Aranyaprathet district and Ban Khao Din in Khlong Hat district.
At the Khlong Luek permanent border checkpoint, Thai authorities have prepared to reopen the gate to receive Thai nationals stranded in Poipet and bring them through screening and reception procedures, with Immigration Police and other agencies on standby.
However, despite ongoing coordination, Cambodia has not yet agreed to release the Thais, and this is now the second day they have been prevented from crossing back.
Casualties and evacuees
The First Army reported 10 additional wounded soldiers today and one further death – a soldier who had been part of border operations but died from illness at Phramongkutklao Hospital.
From December 8 to the present, the cumulative military toll in the First Army area stands at:
For civilians in Sa Kaeo’s border areas, authorities have opened 40 temporary shelters in 5 designated sites across 4 districts, now hosting about 21,500 evacuees.
The First Army said it will continue to perform its mission “to the fullest of its capability”, stressing that all operations are being conducted under rules of engagement and the right of self-defence, and will continue “until threats along the Sa Kaeo border are eliminated, with Thai sovereignty and the safety of the people as the top priority.”