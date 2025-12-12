First Army tightens grip on Sa Kaeo front, holds Nong Ya Kaeo as Cambodia blocks stranded Thais in Poipet

The First Army Area says it has secured control of Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district but is still battling heavy resistance in neighbouring sectors, while Cambodians continue to block Thai nationals from returning home via Poipet for a second day.

In its situation report for 6pm on December 12, 2025, the First Army’s Operations Centre said the Burapha Force is now on its fifth day of operations to defend Thai sovereignty along the Sa Kaeo section of the border with Cambodia.

Nong Ya Kaeo secured, Khlong Phaeng and Nong Chan under fire

Thai troops have taken and are holding Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, deploying along Thailand’s claimed line. Cambodian forces are attempting to dislodge them with BM-21 rockets, artillery, mortars and, for the first time in this sector, bomb-dropping drones, the report said.

Two nearby areas – Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya district and Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung – remain contested. Cambodian troops are mounting intense resistance there with continuous BM-21, artillery and mortar fire. The open terrain makes Thai operations particularly difficult, the First Army noted.

However, Thai forces have destroyed an enemy munitions depot in Ban Jok Chey, directly opposite Ban Nong Chan on the Cambodian side.