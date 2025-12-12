Cambodia retakes Ban Khlong Phaeng, pulls down Thai flag as Sa Kaeo battles rage

At 10am on December 12, 2025, the Joint Press Centre on the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation reported that fighting remains intense in Sa Kaeo, with Cambodian forces briefly retaking Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya district and pulling down the Thai flag, while Thai troops continue their push in other key sectors.

Defence Ministry spokesman Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri told a briefing at Army TV headquarters that Cambodian forces were still mounting heavy attacks against Thai positions, “especially in Sa Kaeo”, forcing Thailand to respond to “defend the integrity of our territory and sovereignty”.

He said Thai forces had maintained their operational posture through the night, and that on Thursday morning the Royal Thai Navy launched an operation targeting a Cambodian command centre believed to be directing incursions into Thai territory.