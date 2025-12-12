Second Army finds Cambodian kamikaze drones mirror Ukraine war models

The Second Army Area report said that when the Thai military compared the wreckage recovered in the Chong Bok and Chong An Ma areas with FPV drones used in the Russia-Ukraine war, it found clear similarities.

These included a five-inch frame, LiPo batteries with XT60 connectors, carbon-fibre construction, and warhead mounting using straps and cable ties. Internal components also suggested a strike drone designed to crash into its target, rather than a reconnaissance platform.

Signal detection, the report added, also indicated drone activity coming from the Cambodian side during the same time window as the clashes, which it said confirmed the attacks were systematic and controlled by operators with genuine FPV expertise.

The report went on to say it was unlikely that complete drone systems had been moved from the Eastern European battlefield to Southeast Asia, given transport constraints and international controls on military equipment.

It argued it was more plausible that knowledge, techniques, personnel and assembly templates were transferred to Cambodia — a pattern it said is common in 21st-century proxy warfare.

FPV drone assembly know-how and pilot training can be passed on quickly, it added, and specialists could enter a country under civilian cover, such as drone athletes, technicians or private consultants, bringing portable control equipment without attracting attention.

One piece of evidence cited in support of this hypothesis was the discovery of English voice commands, including the word “finished” — which it said is not normally used by Cambodian troops but is a phrase commonly heard in FPV pilot communications in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The report said the accuracy of the strikes, target selection and flight behaviour all indicated the operator had prior experience and was unlikely to be a Cambodian soldier using drones for the first time. It said such capability requires advanced training and may reflect support from individuals outside Cambodia or those with real battlefield exposure.

Another key feature highlighted was the use of fibre-optic control links, which the report said cannot be disrupted by Thai jamming systems.

Fibre-optic controls can provide highly stable command in mountainous terrain, but require significant skill to operate, it added — suggesting systematic preparation and training rather than the basic-level capabilities associated with Cambodian forces in the past.

It also argued that the choice of attack areas, including Chong Bok and Chong An Ma, reflected a clear assessment of terrain. Elevated Cambodian positions, such as Hill 745 and Hill 677, were described as providing wide visibility over Thai areas, enabling safer drone launches and giving a tactical advantage.

Drones flying from higher to lower ground are easier to control, the report said, while valleys, waterways and dense forest could help conceal fibre-optic lines, making detection more difficult. This, it said, pointed to a deep understanding of terrain and modern drone warfare tactics.

The operational impact on Thai forces, the report added, includes terrain-related disadvantages, jamming systems that are ineffective against fibre-optic drones, and psychological pressure created by attacks where the point of origin is hard to identify.

It said this has forced adjustments in defensive tactics, including improved detection, interception and force deployment in contested areas.

The assessment concluded that Cambodia does not have an overarching technological advantage over Thailand in military terms, but has benefited from a combination of terrain selection and the application — and likely transfer — of techniques and personnel linked to the Russia-Ukraine war.

It said this should serve as a lesson for Thailand as it develops capabilities for a new dimension of drone warfare.