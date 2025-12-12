Property sector welcomes House dissolution as push for early election

Marked another historic moment in Thai politics, after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul submitted a royal decree to dissolve the House of Representatives, formally setting Thailand on course for a fresh election on the evening of Thursday (December 11).

Under the constitution, a general election must be held within 45–60 days from the date the decree takes legal effect following publication in the Royal Gazette.

If the decree was published on Thursday, the election window would fall between January 25 and February 9, 2026, with the Election Commission to announce the exact polling date and timetable.

In the interim, Anutin and his Cabinet will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed and sworn in.