Property sector welcomes House dissolution as push for early election

Marked another historic moment in Thai politics, after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul submitted a royal decree to dissolve the House of Representatives, formally setting Thailand on course for a fresh election on the evening of Thursday (December 11).
Under the constitution, a general election must be held within 45–60 days from the date the decree takes legal effect following publication in the Royal Gazette.
If the decree was published on Thursday, the election window would fall between January 25 and February 9, 2026, with the Election Commission to announce the exact polling date and timetable.
In the interim, Anutin and his Cabinet will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed and sworn in.
Issara Boonyang, Chairman of the Board of the Real Estate Business Trade Association Design and construction under the Thai Chamber of Commerce, described the dissolution as a “positive signal” for both the political and economic climate, saying it provides a clear pathway back to the ballot box and allows voters to choose the policies and leaders they believe can address problems in their communities.
He noted that during a caretaker period, many economic measures, particularly those with long-term fiscal implications, are unlikely to be fully advanced, leaving major decisions for the next administration.
However, he said national security and foreign relations should remain largely unaffected, as these areas continue to operate through established mechanisms within the security agencies and the armed forces.
Business attention is also fixed on past delays in the budget process, which previously disrupted public spending, investment and economic momentum when budget legislation could not be enacted on time.
Issara argued that an early election is the clearest upside of dissolving the House, as it would increase the chances of a new government being able to prepare the 2027 budget on schedule, helping Thailand avoid another cycle of delays that could drag on growth.
Unlike the previous election, when several parties’ directions were still unclear, Issara said parties are now better prepared with coalition scenarios, seat calculations and negotiating strategies, potentially reducing the risk of a prolonged government-formation process.
He said the dissolution is not only a political turning point, but also a potential “new economic compass”, one that the business community hopes will restore clarity, keep the 2027 budget on track, and inject new momentum at a critical juncture for Thailand.