Thai Snap Election Threatens Economic Stimulus as FTI Fears 'Gear Neutral' Bureaucracy

Caretaker government status puts key 'Quick Big Win' economic package and national crises in jeopardy, FTI warns.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has sounded the alarm, expressing concerns that the recent dissolution of Parliament and the subsequent transition to a caretaker government could derail critical economic recovery efforts.

The FTI warned that the estimated 60-day caretaker period risked stalling major economic stimulus measures, notably the "Quick Big Win" package, which is deemed vital for supporting the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the final quarter of the year.

The dissolution, announced by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on 11 December 2025, occurs amid a backdrop of pressing national issues that require immediate attention from a fully empowered administration.

Surprise Timing, Deeper Fissures

FTI Chairman Kriengkrai Theinnukul stated that while the snap election was "neither shocking nor surprising"—given the Prime Minister's prior signals—the timing fell within the earliest predicted window.

He noted that the structurally fragile minority government had managed to remain in power for only just over two months, dissolving parliament about a month ahead of schedule.

