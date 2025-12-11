Anutin dissolves house to ‘return power to the people’

He had earlier signalled his decision in a Facebook post on Thursday, writing in Thai: “I would like to return power to the people.”

There are now reports that Anutin has already submitted the royal decree on the House dissolution for royal endorsement this evening, with attention firmly fixed on whether the Royal Gazette website will carry the royal command later tonight.

His move comes in the wake of a heated joint sitting of Parliament in the second reading of a draft constitutional amendment. Lawmakers were considering Section 256/28, which sets the voting threshold for approving charter amendments.

The majority on the parliamentary committee had proposed using a simple majority of the combined House and Senate.