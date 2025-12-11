Anutin stands firm on Thai sovereignty amid border clashes

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday (December 11 2025), there was nothing unusual about US President Donald Trump announcing he would call the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia and expressing confidence that talks could end the current border clashes.
“Leaders of all countries communicate with one another all the time. Everyone is trying to help find a way out of this situation,” Anutin told reporters.
Asked whether Trump’s public confidence that a settlement could be reached today meant a clear outcome was now likely, Anutin replied that he had already made his position clear.
“I said yesterday that if he calls me, as head of government, I will explain directly to him how the situation has evolved into what we see today. He will have to listen carefully to the details from me. And if he gets in touch, I believe our foreign minister has already provided the necessary information at the diplomatic level,” he said.
Pressed on whether Thailand would stick to its stance and refuse to simply go along with what the US wants, Anutin was firm.
“Thailand must stand its ground. We have to protect our sovereignty, safeguard our people, preserve the territorial integrity of our country and uphold the dignity of the Thai nation,” he said.
Asked what conditions might bring both sides back to the negotiating table, Anutin said no one wanted prolonged friction with a neighbour.
“No country wants conflict with those next door. Thailand is very confident that we are the party that has been subjected to aggression. Therefore, we have an obligation to defend our independence and sovereignty,” he said.
Anutin also confirmed he had held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, during which he briefed him on Thailand’s view of the situation.