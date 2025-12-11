Anutin stands firm on Thai sovereignty amid border clashes

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday (December 11 2025), there was nothing unusual about US President Donald Trump announcing he would call the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia and expressing confidence that talks could end the current border clashes.

“Leaders of all countries communicate with one another all the time. Everyone is trying to help find a way out of this situation,” Anutin told reporters.

Asked whether Trump’s public confidence that a settlement could be reached today meant a clear outcome was now likely, Anutin replied that he had already made his position clear.