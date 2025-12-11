Sarath Ratanavadi Tops Thai Rich List for Seventh Consecutive Year

GULF Energy CEO holds firm as Thailand's Stock Market Champion despite wealth drop; rival tycoons also see net worth shrink.

Sarath Ratanavadi, the Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Energy Development (GULF), has been crowned Thailand's wealthiest stock market tycoon for an unprecedented seventh year running in 2025, according to the annual ranking compiled by Money & Banking journal.

Sarath’s total stock holdings are valued at 189.99 billion Thai baht. However, the record shows that his net worth experienced a significant year-on-year drop, falling by 50.35 billion baht, or 20.95%.

The decline is primarily attributed to a sharp fall in the share price of GULF, his flagship company. As of the register closing date on 30 September 2025, GULF shares were trading at 43.50 baht, down from 57.00 baht in 2024.

Sarath’s wealth is concentrated in his 29.19% stake in GULF, valued at 189.68 billion baht, complemented by a 0.65% stake in i-Tail Corporation (ITC), a pet food subsidiary of Thai Union.





