Nippon Steel to Invest 6 T. Yen over 5 Years to FY 2030

By fiscal 2030, Nippon Steel aims to raise its consolidated business profit, excluding items such as inventory valuation differences, to at least 1 trillion yen from the average of 770 billion yen projected for fiscal 2021-2025.

The new plan sets overseas business as the core of growth amid a prolonged steel market slump caused by falling demand in Japan and overproduction by Chinese steelmakers.

Of the total five-year investment, about 4 trillion yen will be allocated mainly to facilities and equipment at US Steel and the expansion of production capacity in India.