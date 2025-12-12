Nippon Steel to Invest 6 T. Yen over 5 Years to FY 2030

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2025
|
Jiji Press

Nippon Steel Corp. plans to invest 6 trillion yen in facilities and business in fiscal 2026-2030, including in United States Steel Corp., which was acquired by the Japanese steelmaker in June, according to its new management plan released Friday (December 12).

  • Nippon Steel is investing 6 trillion yen over a five-year period leading up to fiscal year 2030.
  • The investment strategy prioritizes overseas growth to offset declining demand in Japan, with about 4 trillion yen allocated to US Steel and expanding production in India.
  • A primary goal of the investment is to increase the company's consolidated business profit to at least 1 trillion yen by fiscal 2030.
  • The company aims to boost its overseas business profit to 500 billion yen or more, with a significant portion expected from its US operations.

By fiscal 2030, Nippon Steel aims to raise its consolidated business profit, excluding items such as inventory valuation differences, to at least 1 trillion yen from the average of 770 billion yen projected for fiscal 2021-2025.

The new plan sets overseas business as the core of growth amid a prolonged steel market slump caused by falling demand in Japan and overproduction by Chinese steelmakers.

Of the total five-year investment, about 4 trillion yen will be allocated mainly to facilities and equipment at US Steel and the expansion of production capacity in India.

Nippon Steel hopes to increase its overseas business profit to 500 billion yen or more from 115 billion yen projected for fiscal 2025, including about 300 billion yen from US operations, primarily US Steel.

"We will focus on growth investments (abroad)," Nippon Steel President Tadashi Imai told a news conference in Tokyo on Friday.

"We hope to come back as the world's No. 1 steelmaker and contribute to the revival of the Japanese economy" by expanding profits in Europe, India, Thailand and North America, he also said.

He predicted that domestic steel demand would "inevitably decline by several million tons over the next five years."

The company aims to consolidate its manufacturing bases for each steel product type to improve efficiency and strengthen its supply capacity for steel for automobiles and other products.

The number of Nippon Steel's blast furnaces in Japan has been reduced from 15 to 10 by fiscal 2025. "Additional shutdowns are not factored into the new management plan," Imai said.

Nippon Steel to Invest 6 T. Yen over 5 Years to FY 2030

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy