Japan urges regional cooperation as it unveils Asia-ready disaster technologies

The session highlighted how Japan’s approach—rooted in innovation, community-wide participation and long-term pre-disaster investment—can support Asia’s increasing climate challenges.



Japan’s Shift to Proactive Resilience

Opening the session, Takahito Misumi, Director of Global Communications at the Cabinet Secretariat of Japan, emphasized that Japan’s experience as one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries has shaped its national mindset.

“Japan has transformed disaster prevention from a reactive measure into a proactive driver of sustainable growth,” Misumi said. “Disasters in one country now affect the entire region through global supply chains. Reducing disaster risks in Asia is not someone else’s problem—it is shared security and shared prosperity.”

Misumi noted that Japan continues to enhance both structural and non-structural measures: modern levee systems, earthquake-resistant infrastructure, hazard maps, early-warning tools, and widespread community evacuation training. With an aging population and increasingly severe weather, he stressed that local communities must cultivate a sense of self-help and mutual support.

He also reiterated Japan’s global leadership in disaster management, referencing the Sendai Framework, World Tsunami Awareness Day, and Japan’s international cooperation through agencies such as JICA, whose flood-control initiatives in the Philippines have reportedly reduced damage by as much as 85% during Typhoon Ulysses.