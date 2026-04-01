Young Women in Thailand Face Rising Risks of Breast and Cervical Cancer

Dr. Gorawich Kerkarchachai, Medical Oncologist at Vajira Hospital, said:

“Although Thailand is expanding free cancer screenings under Universal Healthcare in 2025 - specifically providing mammography and ultrasound for high-risk women aged 40 and above- the overall breast cancer incidence rate continues to rise. Alarmingly, this disease is increasingly affecting younger demographics. Based on my own experience of being diagnosed with breast cancer at just 23 years old, I strongly encourage all women, even those well under 40, not to ignore any warning signs. Early screening and awareness remain the most important steps in improving outcomes for women with cancer. When cancer is detected earlier, patients have a significantly better chance of receiving timely treatment and achieving improved long-term outcomes. The earlier the detection, the more the patient can benefit. Today, advances in medical science, including targeted therapies and improved diagnostics, are transforming cancer care and helping patients maintain their quality of life throughout treatment and beyond.”

Reflecting the patient perspective, Ms. Nuchavin Boonsombuti, a Stage 2 HER2 positive breast cancer patient, shared her experience navigating diagnosis and treatment:

“A cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming, but access to the right treatment, trusted medical advice, and strong support made a meaningful difference in my journey. Modern treatment options gave me hope and the confidence to move forward. I hope more women will not delay screening or seeking care, because early detection can truly change outcomes.”

Matthew Simon Coates, General Manager, Roche Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, said “This International Women’s Day, we are reminded that improving women’s health requires more than innovation alone. It requires collective action. Roche is committed to advancing earlier diagnosis, expanding access to innovative treatments, and working in partnership with healthcare professionals, policymakers, and communities to ensure that more women in Thailand can benefit from timely, quality care.”

Roche Pharma Thailand continues to contribute to Thailand’s healthcare ecosystem by collaborating with healthcare professionals, policymakers, and partners to advance earlier diagnosis, expand access to innovative treatments, and elevate the standard of care nationwide. Among its key programs, the Cancer Care Connnect supports Thai women, including working women both under and over 40 - by raising awareness and enabling informed decisions for timely cancer detection.

Complementing these efforts, Roche Diagnostics Thailand has contributed impactful programs in collaboration with the Thai Gynecologic Cancer Society (TGCS), the Thai Cancer Society (TCS), and the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The National Women’s Checkup Week (August 12–19) initiative encouraged women to prioritize cervical cancer screening through HPV DNA self-sampling. By addressing cultural barriers such as fear and embarrassment, this private and accessible solution helps bridge gaps in access and brings early detection closer to underserved communities, supporting its integration into Thailand’s standard of care.

This International Women' s Month reflects Roche’s belief that when each sector contributes—through knowledge, innovation, and collaboration—more women can be diagnosed earlier, access appropriate treatment, and achieve better health outcomes. This collective effort is essential to advancing women’s health in Thailand.