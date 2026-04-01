Young Women in Thailand Face Rising Risks of Breast and Cervical Cancer

Bangkok, 24 March 2026 – Roche Thailand is marking its third year of International Women’s Day (IWD) engagement, with “Give to Gain” as its 2026 theme, addressing ongoing gaps in early cancer detection and timely treatment for women in Thailand. Through a multi-stakeholder dialogue bringing together medical experts, patient voices, and industry leaders, the initiative highlights the importance of early diagnosis and equitable access to care in improving health outcomes for women.
Incidence and mortality of breast and cervical cancer are increasing among women under 40, underscoring the urgent need to expand awareness, screening, and early treatment for younger populations who may not perceive themselves at risk.
Thailand has the highest incidence of breast cancer among women aged 15–39, at 11.78 cases per 100,000 women, followed by Singapore (8.46) and Malaysia (7.64).
Despite breast cancer being the most common cancer among women in Thailand - with an incidence rate of 37.8 cases per 100,000 women - many patients are still diagnosed at later stages, limiting treatment options and affecting survival outcomes. With 22,158 new breast cancer cases reported in 2020 alone, and regional projections expecting incidence to surge by 20.9% by 2030 ,improving early detection remains a critical priority. Cervical cancer also remains a largely preventable disease, yet continues to pose a significant health challenge with an incidence rate of 16.4 cases per 100,000 women. From 9,158 new cases reported in 2020, Thailand's cervical cancer burden is projected to increase by 12.5% to reach 10,299 new cases by 2030, making access to timely screening and early diagnosis more urgent than ever
Roche’s “Give to Gain” discussion underscores the need for stronger collaboration across the healthcare system, from expanding awareness and screening to improving access to timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment.
Experts note that improving outcomes depends on strengthening the entire care pathway, ensuring that advances in screening, diagnosis, and treatment are accessible to patients when they need them most.
The discussion underscores a shared goal across sectors: improving awareness and early diagnosis, advancing screening and treatment innovation, and ensuring equitable access so that more women can benefit from medical progress.
Dr. Gorawich Kerkarchachai, Medical Oncologist at Vajira Hospital, said:
“Although Thailand is expanding free cancer screenings under Universal Healthcare in 2025 - specifically providing mammography and ultrasound for high-risk women aged 40 and above- the overall breast cancer incidence rate continues to rise. Alarmingly, this disease is increasingly affecting younger demographics. Based on my own experience of being diagnosed with breast cancer at just 23 years old, I strongly encourage all women, even those well under 40, not to ignore any warning signs. Early screening and awareness remain the most important steps in improving outcomes for women with cancer. When cancer is detected earlier, patients have a significantly better chance of receiving timely treatment and achieving improved long-term outcomes. The earlier the detection, the more the patient can benefit. Today, advances in medical science, including targeted therapies and improved diagnostics, are transforming cancer care and helping patients maintain their quality of life throughout treatment and beyond.”
Reflecting the patient perspective, Ms. Nuchavin Boonsombuti, a Stage 2 HER2 positive breast cancer patient, shared her experience navigating diagnosis and treatment:
“A cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming, but access to the right treatment, trusted medical advice, and strong support made a meaningful difference in my journey. Modern treatment options gave me hope and the confidence to move forward. I hope more women will not delay screening or seeking care, because early detection can truly change outcomes.”
Matthew Simon Coates, General Manager, Roche Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, said “This International Women’s Day, we are reminded that improving women’s health requires more than innovation alone. It requires collective action. Roche is committed to advancing earlier diagnosis, expanding access to innovative treatments, and working in partnership with healthcare professionals, policymakers, and communities to ensure that more women in Thailand can benefit from timely, quality care.”
Roche Pharma Thailand continues to contribute to Thailand’s healthcare ecosystem by collaborating with healthcare professionals, policymakers, and partners to advance earlier diagnosis, expand access to innovative treatments, and elevate the standard of care nationwide. Among its key programs, the Cancer Care Connnect supports Thai women, including working women both under and over 40 - by raising awareness and enabling informed decisions for timely cancer detection.
Complementing these efforts, Roche Diagnostics Thailand has contributed impactful programs in collaboration with the Thai Gynecologic Cancer Society (TGCS), the Thai Cancer Society (TCS), and the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The National Women’s Checkup Week (August 12–19) initiative encouraged women to prioritize cervical cancer screening through HPV DNA self-sampling. By addressing cultural barriers such as fear and embarrassment, this private and accessible solution helps bridge gaps in access and brings early detection closer to underserved communities, supporting its integration into Thailand’s standard of care.
This International Women' s Month reflects Roche’s belief that when each sector contributes—through knowledge, innovation, and collaboration—more women can be diagnosed earlier, access appropriate treatment, and achieve better health outcomes. This collective effort is essential to advancing women’s health in Thailand.