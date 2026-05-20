Daikin and NEXTY Electronics Establish Joint Venture Company for Software Development for Air Conditioning Systems in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand, May 20, 2026 - Daikin Industries (Thailand) Ltd. (hereinafter "DIT"), the Thai local subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd., has jointly established a joint venture company, Daikin Toyota Tsusho Electronics (Thailand) Ltd. (hereinafter "the Joint Venture"), together with Toyota Tsusho NEXTY Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NETH"), the Thai local subsidiary of NEXTY Electronics, Ltd.

The Joint Venture will be responsible for the development of embedded software* for air conditioning equipment developed and produced by DIT. It aims to shorten lead times and optimize costs in software development for air conditioning systems, while working toward the strengthening of the development foundation going forward.

*Embedded software: Software built into devices such as home appliances and industrial equipment, responsible for controlling and operating various functions.