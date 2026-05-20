Thailand breaks into global startup Top 50, leads ASEAN in MedTech

Thailand has broken into the world’s Top 50 startup ecosystems for the first time in six years, ranking 49th globally in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026, while emerging as ASEAN’s top MedTech startup hub and recording 62.6 per cent ecosystem growth.
The National Innovation Agency (Public Organization), or NIA, said the ranking, compiled by global startup research platform StartupBlink, covered 120 countries and more than 1,500 cities.
Thailand ranked fourth in Southeast Asia, behind Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, while its strong growth rate pointed to rising investor confidence and broader development of innovation ecosystems across the country.
Prof Dr Yodchanan Wongsawat, deputy prime minister and minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, said Thailand’s rise reflected the country’s growing strength in science, research, technology and innovation.
He said the government viewed startups not only as new businesses, but as a key mechanism for creating a new growth engine through the digital economy, high-skilled employment, targeted industries and global competitiveness.
Thailand was ranked No 1 in Southeast Asia for MedTech startups and eighth globally in the sector. Yodchanan said this showed the country’s readiness to support the global shift towards the wellness economy, which could become an important economic engine for Thailand in the future.
Thai entrepreneurs, he said, had the knowledge and innovation capacity to develop new medical and healthcare technologies, though they still needed support in funding, product testing opportunities and stronger growth networks.
Bangkok remained Thailand’s main startup hub, climbing to 76th globally and fourth in Southeast Asia.
The capital also ranked as ASEAN’s top city for robotics startups and 17th in the world in the robotics category.
NIA said the result highlighted Bangkok’s strength in infrastructure, technology communities, investment networks and business support systems.
Thailand’s startup ecosystem is also expanding beyond the capital, with Chiang Mai and Phuket recording sharp growth of 91.6 per cent and 85.9 per cent, respectively.
Four more Thai cities — Pattaya, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Pathom — were also added to the ranking as high-potential startup locations.
As a result, Thailand now has the third-highest number of ranked startup cities in Southeast Asia, reflecting the wider spread of innovation activity into regional economies.
Dr Krithpaka Boonfueng, executive director of NIA, said the performance showed that Thailand was no longer just a tourism destination, but was becoming a base for technology entrepreneurs, investors and digital nomads seeking to live, work and build businesses.
NIA said Thailand also ranked second in Asia-Pacific for Startup Community Activity, showing the growing strength of entrepreneur networks, innovation events and startup communities across the country.
Krithpaka said the latest ranking reflected structural improvements in Thailand’s innovation ecosystem, including stronger links between entrepreneurs, investors, universities and support agencies.
She said the rise was not just about ranking numbers, but was a sign that Thailand was moving towards becoming a global startup hub.
The Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry and NIA are accelerating several programmes to strengthen Thailand’s innovation ecosystem.
These include area-based innovation ecosystem development, matching funds, university holding companies, community makerspaces, the expansion of Startup Thailand League and more systematic intellectual property management.
The goal is to develop DeepTech startups and advanced industries in strategic sectors such as MedTech, artificial intelligence, robotics, climate tech and FoodTech.
The government also aims to strengthen high-skilled workforce development, commercial research and development, and cooperation between universities, industry and investors.
NIA said it would develop the Ari Innovation District as a central community hub for Thai startups.
The area is intended to connect knowledge, funding, technology and international innovation networks, helping create new economic opportunities and strengthen Thailand’s startup ecosystem on the global stage.
Krithpaka said NIA would continue working with all sectors to create opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs, connect Thailand with global innovation networks and support the country’s push towards becoming a sustainable Startup Nation.
StartupBlink’s ranking is based on three main factors.
The first is Quantity Score, which measures ecosystem activity, including the number of startups, investors, accelerators, co-working spaces and other players.
The second is Quality Score, which assesses ecosystem impact, such as unicorn growth, investment, technology company strength and global influence.
The third is Startup Business Environment Score, which evaluates infrastructure, regulations, internet quality, ease of doing business, talent readiness and support services.