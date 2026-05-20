Thailand breaks into global startup Top 50, leads ASEAN in MedTech

Thai entrepreneurs, he said, had the knowledge and innovation capacity to develop new medical and healthcare technologies, though they still needed support in funding, product testing opportunities and stronger growth networks.

Bangkok rises as ASEAN’s top robotics city

Bangkok remained Thailand’s main startup hub, climbing to 76th globally and fourth in Southeast Asia.

The capital also ranked as ASEAN’s top city for robotics startups and 17th in the world in the robotics category.

NIA said the result highlighted Bangkok’s strength in infrastructure, technology communities, investment networks and business support systems.

Chiang Mai and Phuket show strong growth

Thailand’s startup ecosystem is also expanding beyond the capital, with Chiang Mai and Phuket recording sharp growth of 91.6 per cent and 85.9 per cent, respectively.

Four more Thai cities — Pattaya, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Pathom — were also added to the ranking as high-potential startup locations.

As a result, Thailand now has the third-highest number of ranked startup cities in Southeast Asia, reflecting the wider spread of innovation activity into regional economies.

Dr Krithpaka Boonfueng, executive director of NIA, said the performance showed that Thailand was no longer just a tourism destination, but was becoming a base for technology entrepreneurs, investors and digital nomads seeking to live, work and build businesses.

Startup community activity ranks second in Asia-Pacific

NIA said Thailand also ranked second in Asia-Pacific for Startup Community Activity, showing the growing strength of entrepreneur networks, innovation events and startup communities across the country.

Krithpaka said the latest ranking reflected structural improvements in Thailand’s innovation ecosystem, including stronger links between entrepreneurs, investors, universities and support agencies.

She said the rise was not just about ranking numbers, but was a sign that Thailand was moving towards becoming a global startup hub.

Government targets DeepTech and high-value sectors

The Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry and NIA are accelerating several programmes to strengthen Thailand’s innovation ecosystem.

These include area-based innovation ecosystem development, matching funds, university holding companies, community makerspaces, the expansion of Startup Thailand League and more systematic intellectual property management.

The goal is to develop DeepTech startups and advanced industries in strategic sectors such as MedTech, artificial intelligence, robotics, climate tech and FoodTech.

The government also aims to strengthen high-skilled workforce development, commercial research and development, and cooperation between universities, industry and investors.

Ari Innovation District to support startup networks

NIA said it would develop the Ari Innovation District as a central community hub for Thai startups.

The area is intended to connect knowledge, funding, technology and international innovation networks, helping create new economic opportunities and strengthen Thailand’s startup ecosystem on the global stage.

Krithpaka said NIA would continue working with all sectors to create opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs, connect Thailand with global innovation networks and support the country’s push towards becoming a sustainable Startup Nation.

How the index is measured

StartupBlink’s ranking is based on three main factors.

The first is Quantity Score, which measures ecosystem activity, including the number of startups, investors, accelerators, co-working spaces and other players.

The second is Quality Score, which assesses ecosystem impact, such as unicorn growth, investment, technology company strength and global influence.

The third is Startup Business Environment Score, which evaluates infrastructure, regulations, internet quality, ease of doing business, talent readiness and support services.