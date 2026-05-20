Xi calls for full Middle East ceasefire as Putin hails China ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday (May 20) that the Middle East’s Gulf region was at a critical crossroads between war and peace, calling for all hostilities to end immediately and comprehensively.

His remarks came during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was on an official visit to China as Beijing and Moscow moved to strengthen their strategic partnership amid rising global pressure. Putin arrived in Beijing on May 19 for a state visit, with talks held at the Great Hall of the People the following day.





According to Xinhua, Xi told Putin that all parties should avoid a new round of confrontation, adding that continued dialogue was now especially important.

He said an early end to the fighting would help ease pressure on energy supply security, industrial production chains, logistics and the international trade order.

“I have put forward a four-point proposal to protect and promote peace and security in the Middle East, in order to build stronger consensus within the international community, ease the situation, end the fighting and push for real peace,” Xi said.