Xi calls for full Middle East ceasefire as Putin hails China ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday (May 20) that the Middle East’s Gulf region was at a critical crossroads between war and peace, calling for all hostilities to end immediately and comprehensively.
His remarks came during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was on an official visit to China as Beijing and Moscow moved to strengthen their strategic partnership amid rising global pressure. Putin arrived in Beijing on May 19 for a state visit, with talks held at the Great Hall of the People the following day.
According to Xinhua, Xi told Putin that all parties should avoid a new round of confrontation, adding that continued dialogue was now especially important.
He said an early end to the fighting would help ease pressure on energy supply security, industrial production chains, logistics and the international trade order.
“I have put forward a four-point proposal to protect and promote peace and security in the Middle East, in order to build stronger consensus within the international community, ease the situation, end the fighting and push for real peace,” Xi said.
Chinese state media said the meeting between Xi and Putin began and ended smoothly, with the two leaders given a formal welcome in Beijing.
Russian media video showed Xi receiving Putin in the capital on Wednesday. The two leaders shook hands in front of the Great Hall of the People, walked along a red carpet, inspected a guard of honour, stood for the national anthems and greeted children waving flags before entering the building.
Putin opened the talks by praising Russia-China cooperation, saying it was moving forward with strong momentum despite external uncertainty.
“Even amid unpredictable external factors, our cooperation and economic partnership are showing positive and strong momentum,” Putin told Xi.
According to Reuters video of the opening session, Putin described the comprehensive cooperation and strategic interaction between Russia and China in the new era as “a model of relations between governments in the modern world”.
He said the relationship was based on equality, mutual consideration of interests, support for each other, friendship and genuine good-neighbourly ties.
“Our goal is the wellbeing and prosperity of the people of Russia and China. These strong foundations have enabled our relations to successfully withstand tests of strength and resilience,” Putin said.
He added that Russia was committed to continuing joint work with China, developing bilateral cooperation and coordinating actively on international platforms. Moscow and Beijing, he said, would work closely together to build a stronger foundation for sustainable development in a multipolar world.
Xi, for his part, praised what he called the stable relationship between China and Russia.
“We have been able to continuously deepen mutual political trust and strategic cooperation with unwavering strength, despite difficulties and obstacles,” Xi told Putin, according to Xinhua.
The Chinese leader also raised the US-Israeli war against Iran, telling Putin that prolonged confrontation was “inappropriate” and that a ceasefire was urgently needed.
“A comprehensive ceasefire is the most urgent matter. A return to fighting is highly undesirable, and continued negotiations are especially important,” Xi said, according to Xinhua.
Reuters video also showed Xi speaking about China’s national development plans. He said this year marked the start of China’s 15th five-year development plan, adding that Beijing would continue building a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation through Chinese-style modernisation.
Xi said China would keep expanding high-level opening-up and share development opportunities with Russia and other countries to help build a better future for humanity.
Al Jazeera correspondent Katrina Yu, reporting from Beijing, said Putin’s visit contrasted sharply with Donald Trump’s recent visit to China.
Putin, who is marking 25 years of China-Russia friendship, has visited China dozens of times and has met Xi more than 40 times. This latest trip was aimed mainly at deepening existing cooperation and coordination, with the Middle East and Ukraine also expected to be discussed.
Yu said Putin travelled with a large delegation of business figures and senior Russian officials. The Kremlin had said the two leaders were expected to sign more than 40 agreements covering areas from the economy and tourism to education.
Energy security was expected to be a central issue, especially after Russia lost much of its European gas market following the war in Ukraine. Reuters has reported that Russia’s energy ties with China have deepened since 2022, with the proposed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline still under negotiation.
After the talks, Xi and Putin signed several agreements. However, no clear construction timetable was announced for the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, with further details still to be negotiated.
Reuters reported that the preliminary agreements covered economic cooperation, trade settlement in yuan and roubles, the potential joint development of clean energy projects, and a pledge by Russia and China to pursue independent foreign policies.
Both sides also expressed their ambition to play a stabilising role on the international stage.