Xi sets out four principles for Middle East peace

Beijing has set out a four-point blueprint for peace and stability in the Middle East, with President Xi Jinping urging Gulf states and the wider international community to anchor any regional settlement in peaceful co-existence, sovereignty, international law, and a balance between development and security. The proposals were published by the Chinese Embassy in Thailand after Xi raised them during talks in Beijing with Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi.
Xi said the Gulf states are close neighbours that cannot move away from one another, making stable relations essential to the region’s future. He said efforts should focus on helping Gulf countries improve ties, building a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security architecture for the Middle East and the Gulf region, and strengthening the foundations for peaceful co-existence.
He said sovereignty is the foundation for all countries, especially developing nations, to survive and thrive, and must not be violated. The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Gulf states, he said, should be genuinely respected, while the safety of personnel, facilities and institutions should be firmly protected.
Xi also called for firm adherence to the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms governing international relations under the UN Charter.
On the fourth point, Xi said security is a prerequisite for development, while development in turn helps safeguard security. He said all sides should work to create a sound environment and bring positive energy to the development of Gulf states. China, he added, is ready to share opportunities arising from its modernisation drive with Gulf countries and work with them to foster stronger foundations for regional development and security.