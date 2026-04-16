Xi sets out four principles for Middle East peace

Stay committed to the principle of national sovereignty.

He said sovereignty is the foundation for all countries, especially developing nations, to survive and thrive, and must not be violated. The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Gulf states, he said, should be genuinely respected, while the safety of personnel, facilities and institutions should be firmly protected.

Stay committed to the principle of international rule of law.

Xi also called for firm adherence to the international system with the United Nations at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms governing international relations under the UN Charter.

Stay committed to a balanced approach to development and security.

On the fourth point, Xi said security is a prerequisite for development, while development in turn helps safeguard security. He said all sides should work to create a sound environment and bring positive energy to the development of Gulf states. China, he added, is ready to share opportunities arising from its modernisation drive with Gulf countries and work with them to foster stronger foundations for regional development and security.