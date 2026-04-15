China threatens retaliation after Trump warns of tariff over Iran arms claims

China has warned it will respond with countermeasures if the United States imposes higher tariffs based on allegations that Beijing is providing military support to Iran, after President Donald Trump threatened a 50% tariff on Chinese imports if China sells weapons to Tehran.

Guo Jiakun, spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on X that reports claiming China was giving military support to Iran were entirely fabricated. He said that if the United States proceeds with raising tariffs on Chinese imports on the basis of those allegations, China will respond with countermeasures.

He also said China had always acted prudently and responsibly in the export of military equipment, and that such exports were strictly controlled under Chinese law and relevant international obligations.